SparkPost New Deliverability Analytics Solution Improves Email Marketing Sends with Competitor Performance Benchmarking and Inline Seeding

COLUMBIA, Md., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkPost today announced it has launched SparkPost Deliverability Analytics, reducing the time and effort it takes SparkPost sending customers to make fast, data-driven decisions that optimize email programs. Sending customers will be armed with data-based insights to triage email campaign performance issues early, and quickly respond to improve audience engagement. These new capabilities ultimately create more revenue opportunities from having a deep understanding of consumer engagement in the inbox, and empowers teams to make effective, timely and strategic decisions without having to comb through mountains of data.

Key capabilities of SparkPost Deliverability Analytics include:

Automatic Inline Seeding for SparkPost senders - Easily configure and automatically seed marketing and transactional message streams allowing email professionals to set it and forget it; will automatically seed campaigns using the most up-to-date seedlist

Comprehensive Deliverability Metrics - Monitor deliverability with enhanced metrics including inbox rate and spam rate, powered by trusted data sources. SparkPost senders have the additional advantage of seeing deliverability metrics right in line with sending metrics, to get the full picture of the email lifecycle in a single view

Industry Benchmarking - Compare performance to industry peers and identify opportunities for improvement

Blocklist Monitoring & Remediation - Reduce negative impacts on sending with instant alerts on blocklistings and guided, customized remediation steps. Understand the real-world impact based on your unique sending patterns

Unlimited Seeding - While most other providers limit seeding each month, SparkPost offers unlimited seeds for testing and gaining insight into campaigns

Delivering nearly five trillion commercial emails annually, SparkPost is the only platform that measures deliverability based on actual customer behavior, seed performance, and direct mailbox provider data. By streamlining data into a single view, teams become more effective and efficient in their jobs.

"With commercial email volumes growing every day, and ISPs constantly changing the rules and filters, email marketers are having a harder time ensuring their emails make it to the inbox," said Charlie Reverte, Chief Technology Officer at Sparkpost. "By improving deliverability analytics, SparkPost can help improve overall performance of email marketing campaigns, and gather important data that will give brands the edge to get the right content to the right people and drive success across all digital marketing efforts. Retention is the new acquisition in today's economic and privacy landscape, and our customers understand why email is the highest ROI channel for growing their businesses"

The SparkPost Deliverability Analytics solution is the latest in a string of email innovation investments, most recently its Taxi for Email acquisition . SparkPost's capabilities touch every part of the email professional's journey, from content design and development, to sending, to tracking performance and deliverability. This end-to-end approach maximizes efficiency while keeping costs streamlined for brands who have leaned into email, especially over the last year. Now, sending and tracking using SparkPost empowers brands to do more, faster, and with more clarity on best practices and bottlenecks.

SparkPost also recently announced its partnership with Salesforce, integrating its Inbox Tracker and Comprehensive Email Deliverability Analytics capabilities to Salesforce's Journey Building solution, available via the Salesforce AppExchange .

About SparkPost

SparkPost is the industry's most trusted email optimization platform. SparkPost helps senders reliably reach the inbox with powerful solutions to help them plan, execute and optimize their email programs. The SparkPost platform is powered by the industry's largest data network, a team of email experts to help brands elevate every aspect of their email program, and a security and compliance posture to support even the most regulated industries. SparkPost is the world's largest sender, delivering 40% of all commercial email - 4-5 trillion sends annually - and also boasts the world's largest data footprint to help enterprise-level brands make data-driven decisions to improve their email performance. The world's most sophisticated senders, including The New York Times, Zillow, Adobe and Booking.com trust SparkPost to elevate their email. Learn more at www.sparkpost.com or connect via Twitter , LinkedIn or the SparkPost blog .

Media Contact:

Carol Tong

PR for SparkPost

510-304-6139

[email protected]

SOURCE SparkPost

Related Links

https://www.sparkpost.com

