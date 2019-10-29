SparkPost to Acquire eDataSource to Offer Industry's First Fully Integrated Email Sending and Analytics Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkPost, the world's largest email sending platform, today announced the intent to acquire eDataSouce, the leading provider of email deliverability solutions and performance insights.

SparkPost powers the world's largest email senders and delivers SparkPost Signals, an innovative, predictive email intelligence solution to market. eDataSource's inbox performance insights and reputation management will help SparkPost deliver the first fully integrated email sending and analytics platform.

According to SparkPost research, nearly two-thirds of marketers state that email is the most important revenue-driving channel for their business. However, many marketers leave substantial revenue on the table by failing to optimize the email sending layer. Nearly one in five emails never reaches its intended recipient, often due to poor engagement management, sender reputation, and outdated email lists.

"The industry has long accepted a certain level of lost subscribers, however those stakes are considerably higher based on some of the email provider changes over the last few years. Today, a miss at the sending layer will result in a significant hit to a marketer's total acquisition costs, and can be avoided by making small adjustments," said Rich Harris, CEO of SparkPost. "By combining forces, we can now integrate insights with your sending for direct action and measurement. Our two companies coming together solves this problem."

The blended offering delivers:

Enhanced predictive inbox performance insights,

Increased email engagement and conversion,

Illustration of how emails are performing in the context of a larger marketing campaign, and

The easiest solution, provided by a single vendor.

"We are tremendously excited to finally, and perfectly, close the loop on analytics from the sender-side and consumer-side to accurately identify and solve issues in a predictive and/or immediately responsive manner," said GB Heidarsson, CEO of eDataSource. "Our customers will benefit from a very rich layer of data-driven intelligence as well as the most efficient sending platforms. This will allow us to offer best-in-class solutions to all of our clients. Our commitment to transparency and data-driven insights is very much in line with SparkPost's strategy to transform email delivery through Email Intelligence."

Marketers will achieve significantly better results through SparkPost's combination of sending and inbox placement analytics, enabling new insights and optimizations not currently possible with separate solutions. Existing customers will see significant benefits with SparkPost powering eDataSource's Inbox Tracker, layering in a world-class email data footprint and sending platform.

There will also be no need to allocate time for incorporating manual processes or implementing complex integration to implement the optimization techniques and learnings. New capabilities, such as automatic seeding and real-time blacklist alerting that is weighted to actual sending patterns, will be used to deliver the simplest way to leverage analytics, without intensive customer integration.

About SparkPost

SparkPost enables the delivery of more than 37 percent of the world's B2C email, more than five trillion messages, making it the #1 email sending platform. Companies such as Zillow, The New York Times, Booking.com, Ebates, and Zynga trust SparkPost to significantly increase email-marketing performance. SparkPost's unmatched data footprint and email analytics help leading enterprises break through the email noise to drive top-line results. More information on the company can be found at www.sparkpost.com

About eDataSource

eDataSource ( www.edatasource.com ), delivers the email intelligence that powers business success. eDataSource's first and only behavior-based inbox monitoring solution is the gold-standard in accuracy, scale, and richness of data. eDataSource gives clients' email programs a superior advantage through the ability to identify and resolve deliverability issues, a deep understanding of the competitive landscape, and actionable insights into consumer behaviors. The world's most prominent brands, agencies, and marketing service providers rely on eDataSource's leading-edge technology, accurate behavioral data, and passionate team of industry experts.

