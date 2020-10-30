Sparkpr Named to Forbes List of America's Best PR Agencies 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkpr, a global public relations and integrated marketing leader, has been recognized by Forbes as one of the nation's top PR agencies for 2021.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey public relations experts and customers who nominated over 5,000 firms for consideration. This is the inaugural year Forbes has released the list. Agencies that received the greatest number of nominations and outstanding recommendations made the final cut.

"We are honored to be chosen among the best in America by Forbes," said CEO Alan Soucy. "Our relationship with our clients has always been our top priority, as well as the results we achieve. We're so pleased to see our clients and colleagues recognize our great team, especially during this challenging year."

Participants were surveyed between June and July of 2020. Statista identified those firms with the highest number of recommendations and organized them into four-star and five-star rated companies. Sparkpr received an average of five-star ratings across the board. According to Forbes, only 200 of 7000 PR agencies were named to the list.

About Sparkpr

Since 1999, Spark has emerged as one of the most respected public relations and integrated marketing agencies in the world. From startups to Fortune 1000, Spark specializes in helping innovation-minded companies transform their brands through PR & marketing.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley. with teams in New York, Los Angeles, Johannesburg, Seattle, and London, we're driven by our entrepreneurial spirit, a love of technology and an agile approach to developing our clients' narratives. We'd love to learn more about the future of your business. Let's Talk.

SOURCE Sparkpr