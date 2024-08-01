Sparkrock Announces the Release of Sparkrock 365 Version 22.7

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkrock, a leader in cloud-based ERP solutions, is excited to announce the release of Sparkrock 365 version 22.7. This update transforms the desktop and mobile user interfaces with a modern design, improving usability and performance across devices. It also includes new performance improvements, enhanced notifications, and a newly mobile-accessible financial analysis feature.

This update features a complete UI overhaul, for both desktop and mobile experiences. Desktop users will enjoy improved navigation, while mobile users can access the new mySparkrock UI from smartphones, tablets, and supported iOS and Android devices for easier expense and claim submissions.

"We're excited to unveil our new modern UI for both mobile and desktop," said Sparkrock CEO Andy Tryba. "This update lays the foundation for future innovation by making our platform more accessible, so users can access the features they need to make an impact in their communities."

Key enhancements in version 22.7 include:

Mobile Financial Analysis: Real-time budget comparisons and detailed financial records via mySparkrock.

Real-time budget comparisons and detailed financial records via mySparkrock. Improved Error Messaging: New error messages offer clearer context and details on issues encountered.

New error messages offer clearer context and details on issues encountered. Enhanced Notifications: More precise notifications for in-app actions.

More precise notifications for in-app actions. Performance Upgrades: Several core application improvements for a smoother experience.

Several core application improvements for a smoother experience. Bug Fixes: Resolution of minor issues to ensure stability.

"We understand the importance of UI to our users. That's why we're always thinking of new improvements for the Sparkrock ERP experience. We have a lot of big ideas we are actively developing and testing to ensure Sparkrock continues to be a leader in the market," noted Head of Product Ash Prasad.

Sparkrock will automatically upgrade all existing customers to version 22.7, with advanced notifications provided to partners and clients. Users can learn more about the update's benefits for K-12 school districts, health and human services organizations, and non-profits through our release notes and video overview.

What's Next?

Sparkrock is actively exploring new ways to integrate artificial intelligence (AI), including OpenAI's models available on Azure and Microsoft Co-Pilot, to further enhance user experience by optimizing workflows and data analysis.

About Sparkrock:

Sparkrock is a leading provider of cloud-based ERP solutions focused on innovation and social impact. Built on the Microsoft – Business Central platform, Sparkrock 365 serves K-12 Education, Nonprofits, and Public Sector organizations. In 2024, Sparkrock merged with Edsembli to strengthen its offerings and advance technology integration in educational and ERP solutions.

