SparkRWA Expands AI Applications to Empower the Global Green Economy and Drive Sustainable Innovation

HONG KONG, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIBO Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIBO), Asia's leading innovation-driven creative ecosystem, today announced an extended application of its proprietary AI technologies under the SparkRWA Green Creator Framework, marking a major step toward integrating artificial intelligence into the green economy and sustainable development sectors.

This strategic expansion reinforces GIBO's commitment to bridge creativity, technology, and environmental responsibility — using AI to measure, optimize, and accelerate sustainable transformation across industries.

Extending AI from Creative Innovation to Green Transformation

Building upon the success of its AIGC-powered platforms, including GIBO.ai and GIBO Click, GIBO is now extending its core AI capabilities into green infrastructure intelligence, eco-design optimization, and sustainability verification.

The goal is to empower creators, innovators, and enterprises to integrate measurable sustainability into their projects — from content production and storytelling to technology development and energy solutions.

The upgraded SparkRWA Green Framework now enables:

AI-Powered Environmental Analytics — Leveraging machine learning to assess the efficiency and environmental impact of products, projects, or creative outputs.

— Leveraging machine learning to assess the efficiency and environmental impact of products, projects, or creative outputs. Smart Energy & Design Optimization — AI models that simulate and refine processes to reduce waste, emissions, and energy consumption.

— AI models that simulate and refine processes to reduce waste, emissions, and energy consumption. Impact Measurement & Verification — Automated evaluation of sustainability indicators, supporting organizations in achieving data-driven ESG reporting and compliance.

— Automated evaluation of sustainability indicators, supporting organizations in achieving data-driven ESG reporting and compliance. Creative Integration with Sustainability — Encouraging filmmakers, designers, and innovators to embed environmental narratives into their work using AI-assisted creative tools.

"AI is no longer just a creative tool — it's a transformative instrument for sustainability," said Zelt Kueh, CEO of GIBO Holdings Ltd.

"Through SparkRWA, we are extending GIBO's AI systems beyond content creation into the green economy, ensuring that innovation can be both intelligent and responsible."

Laying the Foundation for a Smart and Measurable Green Economy

SparkRWA's AI-driven ecosystem plays a crucial role in establishing a data-backed sustainability framework that can be applied across renewable energy, mobility, and environmental design sectors.

The initiative enables businesses and creators to quantify their contributions to carbon reduction, resource efficiency, and circular innovation — aligning creativity with measurable green impact.

Early focus areas include:

Renewable Energy Intelligence: AI-assisted analysis and visualization of solar, wind, and hydrogen project performance.

AI-assisted analysis and visualization of solar, wind, and hydrogen project performance. Sustainable Production Systems: Smart AI scheduling and optimization tools to reduce energy consumption and material waste.

Smart AI scheduling and optimization tools to reduce energy consumption and material waste. Green Storytelling & Media: Empowering short film creators and digital platforms to promote awareness of sustainability and climate innovation.

Bridging AI Innovation with Real-World Sustainability

SparkRWA represents a strategic evolution of GIBO's ecosystem from AI-generated content toward AI-applied sustainability.

The initiative aligns with GIBO's long-term vision to empower industries with AI that can understand, measure, and improve the environmental performance of real-world operations — laying the groundwork for AI-integrated renewable systems, smart cities, and green mobility solutions.

About GIBO Holdings Limited

GIBO Holdings Ltd. is a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform with extensive functionalities provided to both viewers and creators that serves a broad community of young people across Asia to create, publish, share and enjoy AI-generated animation video content. With over 83 million registered users and advanced AI-powered tools, GIBO seeks to redefine the landscape of digital content creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the Company's ability to scale and grow its business, the Company's advantages and expected growth, the Company's ability to source and retain talent, and the Company's cash position, as applicable. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of the Company as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Investor Relations:

Bill Zima

ICR, Inc.

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Edmond Lococo

ICR, Inc.

[email protected]

For more information and the latest updates, please visit:

https://www.globalibo.com/gibo-click/

SOURCE GIBO Holdings Ltd.