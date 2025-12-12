Sparks Belting and Mol Belting Systems Launch Unified Brand: Sparks Mol

A new force in conveyance solutions, defined by ingenuity

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparks Belting and Mol Belting Systems have announced the launch of Sparks Mol, a brand that brings together two respected industry leaders to deliver the next generation of conveyance innovation.

Sparks Mol is built around a unifying principle: Defined by ingenuity. Rather than relying on one factory, one technology, or one way of thinking, Sparks Mol brings together the world's best materials, technologies, and design approaches to create highly customized conveyance solutions for OEMs and manufacturers worldwide.

"Sparks Mol represents the strength of two industry leaders coming together," said Kerry Hubers, Division President of Sparks Mol. "Our customers will continue to receive the same products, expertise, and service they rely on — now enhanced by the combined capabilities of Sparks and Mol."

Over the years, Sparks and Mol have developed industry-first technologies and fully custom solutions engineered to meet exact specifications, precise performance targets, and the unique needs of our customers.

"For more than eight decades combined, Sparks and Mol have set the standard that the world's leading OEMs and distributors rely on," said John McMullin, Vice President of Sales at Sparks Mol. "As Sparks Mol, we carry forward that same uncompromising commitment to precision innovation—delivering belting and conveyance components engineered exactly to what our customers need, exactly when they need it."

Sparks Mol understands that the best customer relationships aren't just transactional; they're built on partnership. That partnership-first DNA remains unchanged—only now it's strengthened by the combined ingenuity, resources, and capabilities of two industry leaders.

"At Sparks Mol, our promise is simple: everything you've trusted from Sparks and Mol remains uninterrupted—now strengthened by the best of both organizations. You'll still work with the same dedicated teams, deeply invested in your success, and now even better equipped to help propel your business forward," said Hubers.

As Sparks Mol moves forward, the company is focused on accelerating innovation, deepening OEM partnerships, and setting a new standard for engineered conveyance solutions. As a first step, Sparks Mol has launched an initial digital destination at SparksMol.com, introducing the unified brand today and laying the foundation for a comprehensive website that will fully showcase its technologies, solutions, and expertise.

About Sparks Mol

Sparks Mol is a global provider of custom-engineered conveyance solutions. Defined by ingenuity, Sparks Mol designs, engineers, and delivers highly optimized conveyor belting and system solutions tailored to the unique needs of OEMs and manufacturers across industries worldwide.

With deep technical expertise, agile fabrication, and a partnership-first mindset, Sparks Mol helps customers solve complex challenges with solutions that are always custom, always optimized, and always smarter. Visit SparksMol.com to learn more.

