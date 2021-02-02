ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparks Group, a leading staffing agency, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client Diamond Award for providing superior service to their clients for at least five (5) consecutive years. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor CareerBuilder and gold sponsors Indeed & Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Winners who earned the Diamond Award distinction have won the Best of Staffing Award for at least five years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from their clients.

Sparks Group Wins ClearlyRated's 2021 Best of Staffing Client Diamond Award for Service Excellence

Sparks Group received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 82.6% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 38%.

Sparks Group received a Net Promoter® Score of 80.7%, significantly higher than the industry's average of 28% in 2020.

Sparks Group received ratings from clients from more than 60 companies, across a number of industries, giving a comprehensive view into the high-quality service this firm provides.

This year marks the 10th year in a row that Sparks Group has received the Best of Staffing Client Award. Additionally, this is the 6th time Sparks Group has received the Best of Staffing Client Diamond Award.

"We are so grateful for our clients who have supported us over the past 50 years," said Steve Sparks, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Sparks Group. "Being recognized again with the Best of Staffing Client Award by our clients is a true honor. We could not have thrived for so long without the customers who we cherish so much. It is humbling to see the level of commitment they have to Sparks Group as reflected in our evaluation."

About Sparks Group

Headquartered in Rockville, MD Sparks Group is an award-winning provider of staffing and recruiting services to businesses throughout DC, MD, VA, NC, and beyond. This year, Sparks Group is celebrating 50 years of excellence in the staffing industry, sourcing exceptional talent to help clients build world-class teams and candidates advance their careers.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and placed talent. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated ratings and testimonials.

Contact:

Sparks Group

Shawn Connelly, Marketing Manager

Office: (301) 279-2300

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

best-of-staffing-client-diamond.png

Best of Staffing Client Diamond Award

Sparks Group Wins ClearlyRated's 2021 Best of Staffing Client Diamond Award for Service Excellence

Related Links

Optimize Your Recruiting Strategy for Today

SOURCE Sparks Group