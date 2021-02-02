ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparks Group, a leading staffing agency announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Employee Award from ClearlyRated. Now in its 12th year, Best of Staffing awardees have proven to be industry leaders in service quality. This is the inaugural year for the Best of Staffing Employee Award; recipients were chosen solely based on ratings provided by internal team members including recruiting, sales, account management, and corporate staff.

Sparks Group Wins ClearlyRated's 2021 Best of Staffing Employee Award for Service Excellence and Employee Satisfaction

Sparks Group received an incredible 69.7% Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) from its staff with more than three-quarters of respondents rating their employment experience at Sparks Group a 9 or 10. For reference, according to an eNPS benchmarking article by CustomerGauge, Sparks Group's eNPS ranked similarly to top employment brands such as Salesforce and Adobe. This honor continues a long trend of Sparks Group being named both a leader in the staffing and recruiting industry and as a top workplace, having also been named to the 2021 Best of Staffing Client, the 2021 Best of Staffing Talent Lists, as well as the Washington Post Top Workplaces List.

"We are excited to be honored as one the top staffing and recruiting firms to work for in the U.S. by our staff," said CEO/Owner Steve Sparks. "Being named to this list is a testament to our corporate culture and commitment to providing a best-in-class employment experience for our recruitment, sales, account management, and corporate teams. I would like to thank ClearlyRated, our leaders, and our entire staff for helping us achieve this honor."

Based on employee feedback, Sparks Group achieved elite scores in several areas of employee satisfaction, such as a sense of community, compensation and benefits, recognition, and a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion. During the survey, employees had the option of providing responses to open-ended questions. Here are two responses that we received:

"This is a great organization for any individual that has an interest in starting a career or pivoting careers into recruiting. [Sparks Group] fosters encouragement and training for [their] recruiters, especially entry level. The teams genuinely care about each other personally and they feel like an extended family. Leadership is fair and overall, it's a very inclusive organization that values the work their employees do.

"Sparks Group is a great place to work! Here is a list of reasons why: Work-life balance, great mission of connecting great talent to great companies, approachability of senior leadership, friendly work environment, opportunities for training and development, executive team seems to really care that staff are happy and motivated, strong reputation in the staffing industry and in the local hiring market, promotes a healthy work environment, and offers competitive benefits."

