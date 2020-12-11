Sparks Launches Multiphase Growth Plan With Acquisition of Group Delphi's Trade Show and Events Business

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparks, a global brand experience agency, today announced the acquisition of Group Delphi's trade show and event business. As part of the transaction, Sparks acquires Group Delphi's trade show and event services, assets, and facilities in Fort Wayne, Indiana and Paris, France, and welcomes the staff associated with these various functions and locations.

By combining the trade show and events business of Group Delphi with Sparks, the company expands its full-service experiential offering and manufacturing footprint—strengthening its position as the Fortune 1000's go-to live + digital brand experience agency.

"Sparks has long respected the work of Group Delphi and its ability to create dynamic experiences for an impressive roster of clients," stated Scott Tarte, CEO of Sparks. "Adding Group Delphi's team, capabilities, and Midwest/international facilities to the Sparks portfolio represents our first effort to 'play offense' during a difficult time for our industry. We are confident that it will not be our last."

"Sparks is a company that is leading, not following, the industry," adds Justin Hersh, CEO of Group Delphi. "They have a remarkable set of capabilities, but what impresses me most is their internal culture. Sparks provides impeccable customer service and understands the value of their talented team members who serve clients every day. I am delighted that Group Delphi's trade show and events business is joining with Sparks. Both Group Delphi and Sparks share a passion for creative solutions — from design to manufacturing innovation — and we look forward to the powerful experiences that the combined team will create for clients."

Sparks now has local offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Detroit, Michigan; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Las Vegas, Nevada; Los Angeles and San Francisco, California; New York, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Ridgefield, Connecticut, with international offices in Paris, France and Shanghai, China. Group Delphi will continue to operate out of its Alameda, California facility focusing on museum exhibit fabrication, all-in-one restaurant solutions, fine arts, and custom acrylic fabrication.



About Sparks.

Sparks is a live + digital experiential marketing agency. We specialize in creating connection--real human connection--onsite, online or anywhere. Through a thoughtful mix of sound strategy, next-level creative and flawless execution, we create memorable trade show exhibits, live and virtual events, brand activations, and other immersive experiences that deepen relationships, inspire action, and build trust--and we do it all over the world.

