Sparks of Youth, Singing the Future of Opera: CMG's First Children's Opera Gala Premieres

BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tender voices of young phoenixes resound in the Liyuan world, passing on century-old melodies from generation to generation. The new voices of young phoenixes shine brilliantly. "New Voices of the Young Phoenix — China Media Group's First Children's Opera Gala" (hereinafter referred to as New Voices of the Young Phoenix) will be broadcast starting from November 18, every Tuesday at 19:30 on CCTV-3 (Variety Channel) and CCTV-11 (Opera Channel), as well as on CCTV Art, Yangshipin, CCTV.com, and other platforms, inviting you to embark on a journey where childlike innocence intertwines with the ancient charm of traditional opera.

The program gathers children and teenagers from China and abroad who love opera. Through three progressive stages – "Young Phoenix Debut" for global recruitment, "Young Phoenix Training Camp" for in-depth study, and "Young Phoenix Showcase" for outstanding performances – it vividly presents the growth trajectory of young opera talents, allowing more people to witness the future and hope of opera inheritance.

Sparks Ignite Blossoms, Singing Ancient Rhythms with New Voices

The first stage of the program opened global recruitment for young opera performers through a dual-track "online registration + offline live broadcast" model, attracting nearly 2,000 young participants from around the world and covering 29 opera genres.

Through the platform of the Children's Opera Gala, the well-measured singing and movements of these children converge into a warm current of opera culture that transcends borders, allowing people to see the future and hope of opera inheritance. These "sparks" of opera will eventually blaze into a great fire, ensuring that the traditional Chinese opera culture continues to be passed down endlessly.

Learning Through Immersion, Inheriting the National Essence

To enable the young performers to experience the charm of opera culture more immersively, the second stage – "Young Phoenix Training Camp" – adopts an innovative study-tour model. Thirty-two young opera learners gathered in the ancient county city of Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, to learn opera and pass on culture through a combination of "games + missions."

Among them are young opera enthusiasts from Hong Kong, China, who are determined to promote the national essence around the world; a mixed-heritage child who loves Yue opera performance; a young actor from Xinjiang who realized his dream and was transformed through the training camp; and teachers from Northwest China who have brought Qin opera to the foot of the Tianshan Mountains. As the clear and bright singing resounded, the "young phoenixes" used their passion and perseverance to let opera culture sprout new buds.

The training camp also invited renowned opera masters such as Yan Qinggu and Wu Lingyun to provide professional guidance for the children. In addition, performing artists including Ma Dehua, Yan Hexiang, Wu Yi, and Meng Jia made surprise appearances, joining the children among historical sites to explore the extraordinary charm of "opera + cultural tourism," giving opera culture a more vivid presentation.

From instruction by word and example to education through entertainment, the children, while experiencing the beauty of opera, also gave new wings to the dissemination of opera culture.

New Stars Gather, Sparks Blaze, Writing a New Chapter in the Liyuan World

After a series of studies and hard training, the participants of the "Young Phoenix Training Camp" will also step onto the stage for a results showcase, performing alongside renowned opera masters, passing on the torch of tradition, and completing a splendid transformation from "young learners" to "inheritors." In addition, with the strong support of the Department of Physical, Health and Arts Education under the Ministry of Education, the showcase stage will also feature outstanding children's opera programs from across the country, demonstrating the fruitful achievements of opera inheritance among young people in the new era.

When the clear voices of the young phoenixes echo across screens and beyond, what we witness is the vigorous growth of new seedlings in the Liyuan world, the dazzling brilliance of excellent traditional Chinese culture radiating with the pulse of the times, and the magnificent voyage of youth power carrying the torch toward a culturally strong nation. "New Voices of the Young Phoenix — China Media Group's First Children's Opera Gala" looks forward to embarking on a journey of opera inheritance with you, witnessing the growth footprints of young performers, and seeing traditional culture bloom with new brilliance in the new era.

SOURCE www.CCTV.com