Sparktacular FX Machines Reveals New Line of Cold Spark Technology Products, Prepares to Revolutionize the Entertainment Industry

These innovative machines - the Spark One™, The Rainfall™, and Dreamstarzzz™ - contain vast improvements to the same Live Design International Award-Winning technology that gained traction with Sparktacular's debut of the first indoor fountain display machine. This technology, which was quickly adopted throughout the professional entertainment and live event industry, will for the first time be available in three unique settings perfect for any client experience.

The Spark One™ offers a complete redesign on prior CST machines, displaying superior power and upgraded interior mechanics housed in a smaller unit, perfect for weddings, concerts and indoor special effects. The Rainfall™ is, as the name suggests, formatted to be mounted upside down. The sparks from the inverted unit sprinkle downward, mimicking a cascading waterfall effect, ideal for entryways and live shows. Dreamstarzzz™ are encased in a customizable glass enclosure and make safety and distance issues a thing of the past. Formatted for permanent installation in clubs, venues or anywhere a wow factor is desired, Dreamstarzzz™ truly make it possible for visitors to get up close and personal with the effect.

"What makes our technology so unique is that it truly emits a cold spark and does not have any ignition source - uses a non-hazmat material," Steve Freedman, Founder and President of Sparktacular FX Machines, says. "We've utilized modern physics to produce the spark effect, and it's completely controllable for the first time. Our DMX control console allows technicians to easily modify height and density of the effect to create the perfect show."

These new patented and trademarked CST machines use Spark Pack Granules that are heated and propelled into the air and react with oxygen to produce the spark effect that has previously only been seen in Gerb pyrotechnics. In conjunction with their exclusive hardware and software, these factors combine to produce the perfect pyrotechnic simulation fountain effect. Sparktacular's innovative technology gives the technician full control over the start and stop of the effect via the DMX console and is crafted from non-hazardous materials. Syncing effects to music or initiating custom sequences has never been easier, allowing designers to fully explore their creativity.

Sparktacular FX Machines produce their own equipment and have set the industry standard for CST. Employees are professionally trained with over 40 years of industry-based pyrotechnic and firework experience and know the gear inside and out. Sparktacular is also an international company serving all corners of the globe. All service and warranty work is completed in the USA, and will become available in other countries as Distributors are established.

"Our machines are built to reliably service the professional event industry. We stand behind our products and their craftsmanship, and have pledged to provide proper information as this technology transitions into our industry," Freedman concludes.

For more information, visit: https://www.sparktacularfxmachines.com/.

*IMAGE for Media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0409s2p-sparkfx-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: Sparktacular FX Machines Spark One and Rainfall.

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sparktacular-fx-machines-reveals-new-line-of-cold-spark-technology-products-prepares-to-revolutionize-the-entertainment-industry-300627381.html

SOURCE Sparktacular FX Machines

Related Links

http://www.sparktacularfxmachines.com

