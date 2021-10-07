Sparo, a Venture Philanthropy Platform, launches its Trademark Vote4Good® Game

Sparo's Vote4Good is a fun set of games to help your favorite charity win a jackpot. Tweet this

Vote4Good will initially focus on the Virginia and New Jersey Governors' races and the New York City mayoral race. It will be administered by Sparo's non-profit arm thus allowing any funds contributed to the pot to be tax deductible. Dan Katz, Sparo's Chief Marketing Officer stated: "Vote4Good is really a simple way to leverage your tax-deductible donation into a major win for your favorite charity." He went on to explain: "Players from across the U.S. have the chance to predict the vote count for the three races we are initially launching. The person or persons who come closest to the vote count of the winning candidate in Virginia, New Jersey, and New York City gets to direct the pot to their favorite charity."

Rob Sobhani said the vision is to make Vote4Good a global game and to have big enough pots that can create mini endowments for winning charities. "We want to unite the world around philanthropy."

About Sparo Corporation

Sparo is a Microsoft for Startups Company founded by scholar entrepreneur Rob Sobhani to democratize global charitable giving. Through its six issued patents, Sparo aims to become a company of global consequence by monetizing the intersection of e-commerce and philanthropy, games and donations, sweepstakes and charities, and AI and giving. Sparo operates globally and is a member of Holland based WorldStartups.

See Vote4Good online at: https://vote4good.games

Twitter: @sparogives

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sparogives

Media Contact:

Rob Sobhani, Founder & CEO

Sparo

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: +1 240 401 8930

SOURCE Sparo Corporation

Related Links

http://www.sparo.com

