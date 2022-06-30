Sparo Corporation Announces Crowdfunding Campaign with StartEngine to Democratize Charitable Giving

Sparo is focused on leveraging its proprietary technology to help retailers around the world do more good, more effectively, while also building a diverse portfolio of partners.



POTOMAC, Md., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sparo Corporation, a Microsoft for Startups Company committed to revolutionizing corporate social responsibility for retailers and online merchants, announced the launch of its first-ever crowdfunding campaign (hyperlinked) on investment platform StartEngine. To learn more and get involved in Sparo's crowdfunding campaign with StartEngine, please visit here https://www.startengine.com/sparo .

Sparo's services are powered by a plugin that seamlessly integrates into all e-commerce platforms, allowing online shoppers the option to designate a percentage of their sales to a charity of their choice at checkout. The crowdfunding campaign offers an opportunity for investors, both large and small, to share in Sparo's mission to make charitable giving more equitable. Sparo's patented technology is designed to level the playing field in the social sector and allow smaller charities and causes worldwide the opportunity to receive additional exposure and support, democratizing the state of global philanthropy.

By investing in Sparo, investors will also gain equity in the company and become part of a movement aiming to integrate standard online consumerism with altruism. Further, new research from Sparo's " Purchase with a Purpose" poll found that nearly half of Americans (47%) are currently looking for ways to give back to nonprofits worldwide.

"We are excited to launch this campaign, in partnership with StartEngine, and welcome new investors into the Sparo family, "said Founder and CEO, Rob Sobhani. "Whether it's saving a child's heart, addressing climate change, or fighting human trafficking, investors who participate in our crowdfunding campaign and in support of Sparo's technology will be contributing to the future of shopping and helping to accelerate social impact around the world."

Sparo is a Microsoft for Startups Company founded by scholar entrepreneur Rob Sobhani to democratize global charitable giving. Sparo's services are powered by a plugin that seamlessly integrates into all e-commerce platforms, allowing online shoppers the option to designate a percentage of their sale to a charity of their choice at checkout, on any given day. Through its six issued patents, Sparo aims to become a company of global consequence by monetizing the intersection of e-commerce and philanthropy, games and donations, sweepstakes and charities, and AI and giving. Sparo operates globally and is a member of Holland-based WorldStartups.To learn more about Sparo's offerings, visit https://www.sparo.com/ .

