Sparo's "Vote4Good" Game Marries Politics and Philanthropy By Highlighting Charities that Combat Human Trafficking and Help Tree Planting

POTOMAC, Md., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vote4Good (https://vote4good.sparoprize.com) developer of the Sparo community giving platform, an early stage technology company designed to make charitable giving fun and rewarding, is calling on player to predict who will win the Democratic Party Primary, and if they win, get to direct the Sparo Sweepstakes Pot to a charity that is fighting to end human trafficking, planting trees, rescuing animals and providing internships for at-risk youth.

"Sparo is changing the way donations are made to help charities," said Rob Sobhani, founder and CEO of Sparo. "Our mission is to democratize venture philanthropy and through our latest game, https://vote4good.sparoprize.com we want to inspire those who want to practice politics with a conscience to apply that same spirit and help make an impact."

About Sparo Corporation

Sparo was first established to tap into the $4 trillion global online commerce market by offering its patented platform that marries e-commerce and charitable giving. Evolving from its original checkout plugin for enterprise e-commerce users, the Company created Sparo Foundation in early 2019 after being awarded two patents from the U.S. Patent Office for the gamification of venture philanthropy. Sparo's goal is to allow the smaller charities the same access and visibility as the larger not-for profits, given that the top twelve percent of charities in the U.S. take in eighty six percent of all dollars donated. Sparo's patented platform works to democratize charitable giving to allow those charities with limited financial and human capital resources to have access to a wider pool of donors.

