SPARQ DESIGNS AND KIP HUNTER MARKETING ANNOUNCE MERGER TO EXPAND INTEGRATED MARKETING SERVICES IN PITTSBURGH, SOUTH FLORIDA, AND NATIONWIDE

Full-service agencies unite to deliver integrated brand marketing, public relations, marketing strategy, and experiential campaigns across both markets.

PITTSBURGH and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparq Designs (Sparq), a Pittsburgh-based creative agency specializing in strategic planning, branding, performance marketing, website design, and experiential campaigns, and Kip Hunter Marketing (KHM), a full-service brand marketing, advertising, public relations, and special events agency based in Fort Lauderdale, have announced a merger that brings the two agencies together as one integrated marketing, and public relations firm serving clients in Pittsburgh, South Florida, and nationwide.

This partnership unites two powerhouse agencies in the Pittsburgh and South Florida markets, creating comprehensive, cross-market services for regional and national clients seeking integrated public relations and marketing solutions.

Sparq Designs, now in its 13th year of operations, is a Pittsburgh-based marketing agency serving clients across multiple industries, with expertise in the healthcare, sports and entertainment and consumer sectors. The agency provides strategic planning, branding and design, web design and development, search engine optimization, content creation, social media management, email marketing, video production, performance marketing, experiential marketing and media buying.

Founded in 2007, Kip Hunter Marketing has established a reputation for developing high-impact brand campaigns across various industries, including business and finance, professional services, sports and entertainment, hospitality and restaurants, luxury retail, travel, non-profit organizations, education, real estate, healthcare, technology, fashion, and beauty. Under the leadership of Founder Kip Hunter, who brings over 35 years of experience in brand development and strategic communications, KHM delivers results-driven campaigns that build brand awareness, expand market share, and drive sales growth.

Through the partnership, Sparq clients will benefit from enhanced public relations support, including press release development, media outreach, event planning and community engagement strategies. In turn, KHM clients will gain expanded access to website strategy and development, performance marketing, experiential activations and digital marketing services. Together, the agencies provide a seamless, 360-degree approach to brand growth from creative concept and digital performance to earned media and live experiences.

"Our agencies share a common philosophy: strategy first, creativity always, and measurable results," said Nick Brucker, CEO & Co-Founder of Sparq Designs. "By combining Sparq's strength in branding, content creation, media buying, and performance marketing with KHM's expertise in public relations and events, we're creating a powerful, full-service ecosystem that drives both visibility and conversion."

"This merger is about expansion and elevation," added James (Jim) Blundo, Partner & Co-Founder of Sparq Designs. "Clients today need integrated solutions, not siloed services. As one company, we're able to offer everything from brand identity and digital performance to media coverage and experiential campaigns under one strategic umbrella."

"Kip Hunter Marketing has always focused on delivering integrated campaigns that position our clients as best-in-class industry leaders," said Kip Hunter, Founder of Kip Hunter Marketing. "Merging with Sparq allows us to expand our capabilities in website development, performance marketing, and experiential activations, while continuing to lead with strategic communications and public relations. This collaboration strengthens our ability to serve clients in South Florida, Pittsburgh and beyond."

The merger reflects a shared commitment to delivering innovative, creative, and tactical marketing strategies that build public awareness, strengthen brand equity, and generate measurable growth. With teams operating in both Pittsburgh and South Florida, clients gain expanded geographic reach, enhanced creative capabilities, and access to deeper media and business networks.

About Sparq Designs

Sparq Designs is a full-service marketing and creative agency headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more than 13 years, Sparq has partnered with brands, nonprofits, and organizations across industries to build integrated marketing programs rooted in strategy, design, and measurable results.

The agency's capabilities span brand strategy and identity, web design and development, digital marketing, performance advertising, social media, content creation, and SEO/GEO optimization. Sparq is known for its customer-first approach, delivering work that is both visually compelling and strategically sound.

Led by CEO Nick Brucker, Sparq has built a reputation as a trusted partner to organizations that value creativity, accountability, and long-term thinking. With recent expansion into South Florida through a merger with Kip Hunter Marketing, Sparq now offers clients an even broader suite of services, including public relations, brand communications, and special events, and a strengthened regional presence across two major markets. For more information, visit: https://www.sparqdesigns.com

About Kip Hunter Marketing

Kip Hunter Marketing is a full-service brand marketing, public relations, social media, advertising, creative design, and special events firm established in 2007 and based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The agency strategically builds brand awareness and creates integrated campaigns that position clients as industry leaders. KHM services regional and national clients across multiple industries and is led by Founder and CEO Kip Hunter, who has more than 30 years of experience in brand development, marketing, public relations, advertising, and special events. For more information, visit: https://www.kiphuntermarketing.com

SOURCE Sparq Designs