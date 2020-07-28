Sparq Designs Sustains 100% Employee Retention Amid COVID-19

Although the company did lose 20% of its previous client base, they continued to bring on business during this time to combat any deficit. Overhead cuts were made and both the President and Vice President took pay cuts so as to not take anything away from their employees. The agency is successfully adapting; proactively reaching out to clients to make accommodations that are in the best interest of both their client and their employees.

"Clients appreciate us stepping up to the plate," said Brucker. "Really the reason why we retained a lot of clients is that they saw value in the work and the return on investment with us especially through a difficult pandemic."

"Despite the implications the current pandemic has put on many businesses, our Marketing team at Vector Security combined with our partners at Sparq were well positioned for the shift. We rely heavily on digital marketing," said Andrew Opalinski, Manager of Digital Marketing at Vector Security. "During the pandemic we didn't give up on the work Sparq provides us with and conversely, they did not give up on us."

It has been said that in the wake of a crisis, "marketing is the first to go." However, with the adoption of digital marketing, that adage is starting to change.

"Digital marketing is intertwined into our daily lives much more discreetly than it's ever been," said Brucker. "We've seen how powerful of a tool digital is and how it drives and shapes the way people make decisions. The whole shift has occurred where marketing is cut last in some instances and created an underlying value for the need for us now more than ever."

By focusing on clients and employees, Sparq was able to keep on their 20 employees and even add more full time employees to the team, with plans to hire more in the 2020 year.

ABOUT SPARQ DESIGNS

Sparq is a full-service marketing agency based in Pittsburgh. Sparq caters to clients of all industries, but specifically in the medical, sports & entertainment and consumer world . 2020 is Sparq's seventh year in business. Sparq Designs' services include but are not limited to: Web Design, Web Development, Search Engine Optimization, Graphic Design, Social Media Management, Email Marketing and Video Production.

