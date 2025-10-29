Sparrow BioAcoustics Secures $10 Million to Support Expanding U.S. Deployment of Smartphone-Based Cardiac AI

Sparrow BioAcoustics today announced the closing of a $10 million financing round led by Killick Capital and Klister Credit, with participation from Pelorus VC, 98827 Newfoundland & Labrador Inc., and Brinex Capital.

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - The new investment supports Sparrow's next phase of growth as hospitals across North America adopt its FDA-cleared Stethophone platform, which is the world's first cardiac AI platform delivering bioacoustic detection of structural and rhythmic heart anomalies directly through a smartphone.

"This round ensures we can scale responsibly through this critical phase, supporting hospitals and patients with the same focus on quality and outcomes that brought us here," said Mark Opauszky, CEO of Sparrow BioAcoustics. "It's about maintaining the momentum we've built while continuing to deliver real clinical value where it's needed most."

A recent study published in the International Journal of Medical Science and Innovation Research examined the use and clinical accuracy of Sparrow's Stethophone AI at the University of Washington Medical Center, finding it to be highly accurate in the detection of valvular disease and atrial fibrillation. The authors noted "the system's AI potential as a mechanism to revolutionize cardiac screening by employing widely available smartphone technology, ensuring broader access to high-quality cardiovascular assessment across diverse healthcare settings," and highlighted that "improved murmur detection represents a strategic opportunity: earlier identification can lead to increased utilization of confirmatory testing and timely interventions."

Stethophone is currently being evaluated at several major clinical sites in the United States and Canada.

"In the past year, about 40,000 patients and practitioners have used Stethophone, uncovering thousands of cardiac anomalies that might otherwise have gone unnoticed until later stages of disease," said Dr. Yaroslav Shpak, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of Sparrow BioAcoustics. "The demand for practical, scalable screening for conditions such as aortic stenosis continues to grow rapidly, and the feedback from clinicians and patients has been overwhelmingly positive."

Sparrow has just presented additional updates at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) Conference in San Francisco (October 24–27) and is going to bring Stethophone to the upcoming American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in New Orleans (November 7–10).

About Sparrow BioAcoustics:

Sparrow BioAcoustics is a Canadian medical technology company pioneering AI Phonoscopy, the digital examination of heart sounds using artificial intelligence. Its flagship product, Stethophone, transforms ordinary smartphones into medical-grade cardiac assessment tools capable of detecting murmurs and other signs of heart disease without external hardware. By combining clinical accuracy with universal accessibility, Sparrow aims to close the gap in early cardiac detection and empower clinicians and individuals with actionable insights that improve outcomes and reduce the burden of undiagnosed heart disease.

https://sparrowbioacoustics.com

SOURCE Sparrow BioAcoustics Inc.