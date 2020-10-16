SPARROW Carbon Monoxide & Air Quality Monitor by Eco Sensors brings lifesaving technology to the OtterBox uniVERSE Case System.

Powered by a breakthrough carbon monoxide sensor from SPEC Sensors, SPARROW represents a new generation in CO safety and air quality devices with its small size, rapid response, and detection to low levels of carbon monoxide.

SPARROW is the result of a corporate partnership sparked three years ago by The Lauren Project after the tragic death of Lauren Johnson due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless and invisible gas that is life threatening at high concentrations and harmful with prolonged exposure. "Health risks from CO exposure are especially severe for sensitive individuals like children and infants, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with respiratory disorders." - Dr. Joseph Stetter, PhD, KWJ Engineering, Inc.

A Young Woman's Death – Leads to Innovation

"Lauren, only 23 years old, died trying to call for help" her father, Don Johnson, reports. "If she knew what was killing her, she could have easily left the building and escaped her killer."

There was no CO alarm in Lauren's apartment, nor was there any law that required it. Still today laws vary between cities, states, and countries, and CO alarms may not be present.

A few years after Lauren's death, a chance conversation with one of Lauren's childhood friends, resulted in an "aha" moment. Brycen Smith, an OtterBox employee, and Johnson came up with the idea for a CO alarm that could attach to a smartphone. Thanks to passion and persistence SPARROW has become the latest addition to the OtterBox uniVERSE ecosystem, allowing SPARROW to be easily attached to a protective case for today's most popular smartphones.

"I find it particularly satisfying," Johnson states, "the very device Lauren tried to use to call for help will now be the device to alert people of CO not just in their homes but in their vacation retreats, motels, tents, garages, schools, and anywhere else this device travels."

SPARROW is a product of Eco Sensors, a division of KWJ Engineering, Inc. located in Silicon Valley and a world leader in gas detection for nearly 30 years.

Contact:

Cheryl Stetter

[email protected]

SOURCE Eco Sensors