Sparrow Connected Named One of Canada's Best Startup Employers

Sparrow Connected

24 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

Leading provider of Internal Communications and HR Tech recognized for its exceptional workplace and employee satisfaction.

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Sparrow Connected, a leading provider of a modern, omnichannel HR and internal communications platform, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of Canada's Best Startup Employers. The prestigious recognition comes from Forbes, who partnered with market research firm Statista to identify the top-performing startups across the country.

In a challenging economic climate, startups in Canada have faced significant obstacles. However, Sparrow Connected has demonstrated exceptional resilience, growth, and dedication to its employees. The ranking was determined based on three key criteria: employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and overall growth.

The evaluation process used by Forbes and Statista involved a comprehensive analysis of 1,500 Canadian startups. Each company was evaluated for employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth metrics. Sparrow Connected's commitment to providing exceptional employee experiences, coupled with its sustained growth, positioned the company among the top 200 startups in Canada. Sparrow Connected is one of three Edmonton-based startups to make the list.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Startup Employers," said Chris Izquierdo, CEO of Sparrow Connected. "This accolade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of every member of our team. At Sparrow Connected, we strive to create an inclusive and supportive work environment that fosters innovation and collaboration."

As Sparrow Connected continues to expand its reach and evolve its platform for the modern workplace, the company remains focused on employee engagement, collaboration, and employee well-being. The recognition as one of Canada's Best Startup Employers further solidifies Sparrow Connected's position as a renowned and forward-thinking organization.

For more information about Sparrow Connected and its industry-leading technologies, visit sparrowconnected.com.

About Sparrow Connected

Sparrow Connected is a leading provider of HR and internal communications solutions, dedicated to revolutionizing how organizations worldwide connect and engage with their workforce. Their user-friendly platform seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Suite tools, empowering businesses to enhance internal communications on their own terms, without extensive IT support. With an AI-powered omnichannel solution trusted by companies across 25 industries, Sparrow Connected streamlines internal communications processes, fostering collaboration and driving business outcomes. By aggregating content from various platforms, they provide a centralized hub for employees to access and engage with essential information. Sparrow Connected is a trusted partner in building a transparent, productive, and innovative work environment through effective communication strategies.

