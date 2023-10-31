SPARROW Executive Jets Organizes Expert Panel on 'Elevating Charter Buying and Selling' for NATA Aviation Business Conference

MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPARROW Executive Jets is pleased to announce that a panel of aviation industry experts organized and developed by Founder and President Jacquie Dalton will be featured at the National Air Transportation Association (NATA) Aviation Business Conference, being held Nov. 1-2, 2023, in Long Beach, CA.

2023 NATA Aviation Business Conference Panel Discussion, Elevating Charter Buying and Selling.

Titled "Elevating Charter Buying and Selling," the dynamic session will spotlight the perspectives of three leading aviation executives on today's private jet charter marketplace, including key lessons learned from the charter boom and what to expect for the charter market in 2024.

The panel will be moderated by Rich Ziskind, chief commercial officer for Alerion Aviation, a private jet charter and aircraft management services provider, where he oversees client experience, aircraft management, sales, marketing, and business development. The panelists are:

Jad Donaldson , Senior Director of Aviation, Charter Communications – A proven business aviation leader and accomplished pilot, Donaldson serves as a liaison to C-suite executives at a Fortune 100 company to identify aircraft utilization methods that support the corporate enterprise and its financial goals.

– A proven business aviation leader and accomplished pilot, Donaldson serves as a liaison to C-suite executives at a Fortune 100 company to identify aircraft utilization methods that support the corporate enterprise and its financial goals. Leslie Cheshier , Vice President, Owner and Charter Services, Jet Aviation – An expert on charter trends with over 20 years of experience in the aviation industry, Cheshier leads owner and charter services for Jet Aviation's managed fleet and charter customers.

– An expert on charter trends with over 20 years of experience in the aviation industry, Cheshier leads owner and charter services for Jet Aviation's managed fleet and charter customers. Richard Ropp , President of Priester Aviation – Ropp joined Priester, an industry-leading provider of aircraft management and private jet charter flights, in 2022 with more than 30 years of aircraft management and aviation sales experience for Fortune 1000 companies.

Panelists will address a range of topics, including:

The importance of ensuring safety, security, and quality service in Part 135 charter fulfillment

Protecting charter assets and your workforce at every stage of a charter flight

Qualifying charter buyers and sellers in today's wide-open marketplace

"The topic of elevating jet charter buying and selling is timely and important," said NATA Chief Operating Officer Keith DeBerry. "Jacquie led the creation of this panel as part of her continued efforts to raise awareness of this issue and share best practices for the Part 135 community. It's going to be an engaging discussion."

"I'm thankful to Rich, Jad, Leslie, and Richard for agreeing to share their knowledge and wisdom on this panel for everyone's benefit, as well as to Keith for the opportunity to coordinate it," said Dalton. "For years, the lack of a barrier to entry in charter selling has resulted in unacceptable risk and unsafe flight operations for clients, companies, and employees. The power thinkers on this panel will get to the heart of the challenges we're facing and help identify a higher standard for jet charter."

NATA's Aviation Business Conference is designed to connect aviation industry experts and inspire open discussions on a range of topics of importance to aviation businesses – including not only elevating charter sales, but also workforce solutions, advances in advanced air mobility (AAM), state of the supply chain, and more. Attendees include experts, thought leaders, asnd decision-makers representing business aviation, FBOs, airports, air charter operators, MROs, and AAM/UAM.

The "Elevating Charter Buying and Selling" panel will be held Nov. 2 at 1:45 p.m. in Salon A at the Westin Long Beach. Members of the aviation community can learn more or register to attend at nata.aero/abc.

