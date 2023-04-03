SPARROW Executive Jets Partners with Blue Lightning Initiative to End Human Trafficking in Aviation

MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. , April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPARROW Executive Jets is pleased to announce it is the first air charter brokerage to partner with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Department of Transportation's (DOT) Blue Lightning Initiative (BLI) to end human trafficking. As an element of the DHS Blue Campaign, BLI trains aviation personnel to identify potential traffickers and victims, and to report suspicions to federal law enforcement.

Pictured: DHS’s Michael Camal; photo by Charles Csavossy.

"DHS welcomes SPARROW Executive Jets to our growing community of Blue Lightning Initiative partners," said DHS Blue Campaign Senior Advisor Michael Camal. "This partnership will strengthen our efforts to fight human trafficking in the private aviation sector. It is vital that all general aviation employees are educated on the common warning signs and to how to appropriately report potential cases."

As a BLI partner, SPARROW Executive Jets follows training and reporting protocols defined by DHS and DOT, and joins more than 120 other organizations, including airlines, airports, and aviation companies. To date, BLI partners have trained over 350,000 aviation personnel, who continue to generate actionable tips for law enforcement.

"We're honored to join the Blue Lightning Initiative in the fight against human trafficking," said SPARROW Executive Jets Founder and President Jacquie Dalton. "Private aviation is a critical form of transportation, and we're committed to efforts like BLI that increase its safety and security. As a BLI partner, we now have the tools to educate our charter team and community members on how to effectively identify and report trafficking."

Charter brokerages are well-positioned to combat human trafficking in private aviation due to their important role in vetting all parties involved in charter transactions – including management companies, aircraft owners, and clients – in advance of any sale. "We believe the first line of defense in flight operations is the sale," Dalton said. "At SPARROW Executive Jets, we know who we fly and why they fly. It sets a higher charter standard that's integral to the safety and security of all parties."

As part of its introduction to the program, SPARROW Executive Jets recently participated in a DHS Combating Human Aviation Trafficking in Aviation Summit for BLI partners and aviation industry professionals. (Pictured: DHS's Michael Camal; photo by Charles Csavossy.)

Learn more about the DHS Blue Campaign and its Blue Lightning Initiative at dhs.gov/blue-campaign.

SOURCE SPARROW Executive Jets