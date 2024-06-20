SPARROW Executive Jets (SEJ) to Lead Discussion at NATA's Air Charter Summit

President Jacquie Dalton to Moderate Key Panel on Media Perspectives in Business Aviation

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPARROW Executive Jets (SEJ) is proud to announce that its President, Jacquie Dalton, will be moderating a timely panel discussion at the upcoming National Air Transportation Association's (NATA) Air Charter Summit (ACS). The summit, scheduled for June 25th in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is set to address pressing issues impacting Part 135 operators.

Dalton will lead the discussion on "Business Aviation Under the Microscope & in the Crosshairs: Media Perspectives," featuring a distinguished panel of experts:

Curt Epstein – Senior Editor, AIN Media Group

– Senior Editor, AIN Media Group David Rimmer – President, BlissJet LLC & Co-Host, Air Charter 101 Podcast

– President, BlissJet LLC & Co-Host, Air Charter 101 Podcast Andrew Schmertz – CEO & Co-Founder, Hopscotch Air, Inc. & Chair, NATA's Air Charter Committee

– CEO & Co-Founder, Hopscotch Air, Inc. & Chair, NATA's Air Charter Committee Doug Gollan – President & Editor-in-Chief, Private Jet Card Comparisons

This exclusive event is designed to tackle the hottest topics impacting Part 135 operators today and will equip attendees with the knowledge and strategies to conquer current challenges and seize the opportunities on the horizon. Learn more and register today: NATA Air Charter Summit 2024 https://fly.nata.aero/ACS2024 #2024NATAACS

About Jacquie Dalton:

Jacquie Dalton is the Founder and President of SPARROW Executive Jets, an invitation/referral-only executive jet charter brokerage. Drawing from substantial experience in Part 135 aircraft management and charter brokering, she advocates that flight safety begins at the point of sale. This ethos led to the development of FlySAFE System™, an innovative solution in the jet charter industry that optimizes flight safety and client experience.

About SPARROW Executive Jets (SEJ):

SPARROW Executive Jets is a premier executive jet charter brokerage specializing in high-quality, safe, and secure private air travel. Our proprietary FlySAFE System™ ensures optimal flight safety, exceptional customer service, and robust financial stability. Visit sparrowjets.com for details.

