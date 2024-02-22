Sparrow Finance Announces Live Platform, Available in the United States

Woman-Led Startup Brings Everyday Connection to Bitcoin For Women

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sparrow Finance (Techstars 2023) ( www.joinsparrow.co ), a new goal-oriented bitcoin platform and community designed for women, by women, is thrilled to announce the platform is live and open to the public. Available in the United States, the company brings newfound purpose to bitcoin for women by building tools that create meaningful connections to her everyday life, making bitcoin more relevant, approachable and useful.

At launch, this secure and easy-to-use platform makes buying bitcoin easy through automatic monthly bitcoin purchases in personalized funds, keeping her organized and motivated to achieve her goals. Studies show that women invest differently than men, which is why everything from the user experience to product offerings are carefully selected and informed by women's lived experiences, career and lifestyle. Sparrow lowers the technological barrier for entry by providing digital keys that she accesses through the platform where she can hold and own her bitcoin without expensive and complicated external accessories, saving her time while increasing bitcoin adoption.

"I was motivated to create Sparrow by my own journey of learning and using bitcoin: I saw this as an opportunity to both improve my own financial future and also connect with my kids, as they will be native web3 users," said Kendra Cole, co-founder and CEO of Sparrow.

To be more reflective of its user base, the company recently underwent a rebrand and name change (fka The CryptoMom App), providing flexibility for product expansion and serving its mission of empowering women. The name was derived from the bird sparrow, which is known for its industrious nature and nest-building skills, a metaphor for women's ability to persevere.

"We are supporting women to feel more confident and validated in her interactions with bitcoin by providing her an online space that is made just for her: from educational resources, trustworthy and secure technology and personalized products," said Cole.

To create a free account on Sparrow, visit www.joinsparrow.co .

ABOUT SPARROW FINANCE

Sparrow Finance is a goal-oriented bitcoin platform and community designed for women, by women.

