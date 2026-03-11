Sparrow Management Celebrates Five Years of Strategic Growth and Operational Excellence

Firm Approaches Over 2,000 Units After Banner Year and Nine New Property Additions in 2025

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparrow Management, a full-service property management firm serving real estate owners and developers, announced today it is celebrating its five-year anniversary, marking a period of rapid growth, expansion and a continued commitment to operational excellence.

The Sparrow Management team celebrates its five-year anniversary, marking a period of rapid growth, expansion and a continued commitment to operational excellence. Photo Credit: Sparrow Management

Since its founding, Sparrow Management has built a reputation for hands-on leadership, data-driven strategy and a people-first culture. In 2025, its strongest year to date, the company gained significant traction in the market, adding nine properties to its growing portfolio. Sparrow is now approaching a portfolio of over 2,000 units under management, with another five properties set to join the portfolio throughout the second quarter of this year.

"Our five-year anniversary is an exciting milestone and a testament to the strength of our team and the initial vision for Sparrow Management upon its founding," said Brian Gretkowski, founder and President of Sparrow Management. "What began as a focused vision has grown into a dynamic platform gaining real momentum in the marketplace. We're energized by the opportunities ahead and committed to scaling thoughtfully, while continuing to deliver exceptional value to our clients and residents."

Today, Sparrow Management oversees a growing portfolio of multifamily communities across New Jersey, supported by a leadership team with decades of combined industry experience. The company's success is rooted in its core values, which emphasize integrity, accountability, transparency, operational excellence and a collaborative, solutions-driven mindset.

"Sparrow Management brings a thoughtful, hands-on approach to property management that consistently drives strong operational results," said Yuval Shram, founder and CEO of TAY Investments. "Their ability to balance day-to-day execution with long-term asset performance has made them a trusted partner for our growing portfolio."

Throughout the company's evolution, Sparrow Management has remained focused on building long-term client relationships, investing in its people and delivering consistent operational results. As the company nears 2,000 units under management and continues to expand its footprint, the Sparrow Management team remains committed to disciplined growth and innovation in the multifamily space.

"Sparrow's growth over the past five years reflects not only strategic expansion, but the culture we've worked intentionally to build," said Jacqueline Silvestri, senior vice president of Sparrow Management. "Our team is deeply committed to creating strong communities for residents, while driving measurable performance for property owners. That balance is what differentiates Sparrow in the market."

About Sparrow Management

Sparrow Management is a full-service multifamily property management firm dedicated to delivering operational excellence and strategic asset performance. By combining the team's extensive industry experience with a commitment to innovation and personal service, Sparrow Management aims to redefine the standards of property management in the modern era. For more information, please visit https://sparrowmanagement.com/

