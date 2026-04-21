Sparrow to Demonstrate AI-Driven Security and SBOM Management at Black Hat Asia 2026

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparrow Co., Ltd., a provider of application security testing and software supply chain protection, has announced its participation in Black Hat Asia 2026, taking place April 21–24 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre. At the event, Sparrow will present a security framework designed to bridge the gap between deep source code analysis and comprehensive software supply chain transparency. As software supply chain attacks continue to grow in scale and complexity, global regulatory bodies are enforcing stricter requirements for software transparency and composition. In response, organizations are increasingly adopting advanced tools that deliver full visibility into their software ecosystems while integrating with established security testing practices. Sparrow addresses these evolving demands with two core solutions: Sparrow Enterprise and the newly introduced Sparrow SecureHub.

Sparrow Enterprise is a unified application security testing platform that integrates Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), and Software Composition Analysis (SCA) into a single, cohesive environment. The platform connects seamlessly with CI/CD pipelines and development environments, enabling continuous security across the entire software development lifecycle. Its AI-powered vulnerability prioritization and remediation capabilities help security teams focus on high-impact risks while maintaining efficient DevSecOps workflows. By consolidating core testing functions, Sparrow Enterprise allows organizations to manage security more effectively across distributed development teams. At the conference, Sparrow will also showcase the first major demonstration of Sparrow SecureHub, an advanced Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) management system. Designed to strengthen software supply chain security, SecureHub enables organizations to upload SBOMs with unique identifiers and apply digital signatures for integrity verification. The platform supports secure sharing of validated SBOMs with authorized stakeholders, helping organizations comply with emerging global regulations while enhancing trust between software providers and enterprise customers. This presentation in Singapore represents a key milestone in Sparrow's ongoing international expansion. Following its recent participation at GITEX Africa 2026 in Marrakech, Morocco, the company is also scheduled to attend the Vietnam–Asia DX Summit 2026 in Hanoi from May 27–28. These strategic engagements underscore Sparrow's commitment to advancing secure digital transformation across global markets. Cybersecurity professionals and researchers are invited to visit Booth #509 for live demonstrations and technical discussions on real-world application and supply chain security strategies. For more information, visit https://sparrow.im/en.

SOURCE Sparrow Co., Ltd.