Sparta Announces Over 40 New Life Science Clients on TrackWise Digital Cloud QMS in 2018

HAMILTON, N.J., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparta Systems, Inc., the leading provider of quality and regulatory management software and services, today announced strong momentum for its TrackWise Digital Cloud QMS Platform, which was introduced earlier this year. Over 40 new customers, including global pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies, are implementing TrackWise Digital across their enterprise. The momentum reflects a strong interest from companies prioritizing digital quality and Quality 4.0 initiatives over the next year. While the number of new TrackWise Digital customers has tripled, many long-time users of the company's on-premise solution, TrackWise, are also benefiting from leveraging new SaaS modules on top of their existing implementation – a flexible approach that only Sparta can offer.

"It's an honor to be the trusted partner for our customers as they embark on their digital transformation journey. As we continue to execute on our strategy, we are excited to share the market leading innovations we have under development for the benefit of our customers across their value chain," said Dana Jones, Chief Executive Officer at Sparta Systems.

TrackWise Digital is an easy-to use quality management system (QMS) software platform that allows life science companies to address key operational and regulatory challenges in their supply chain and quality across the enterprise. The solution is CFR Part 11 and GXP compliant allowing companies to focus less on IT system management and more on improving their total cost of quality, product safety, quality, efficacy, and supply chain reliability. TrackWise Digital automates and integrates quality and compliance management processes, complaint handling, document control, and training management on a single platform.

"Our company has been working with TrackWise Digital over the last year. The process of maintaining good documentation practices (GDP) while transforming from a start-up manufacturer into a multimillion-dollar national enterprise is a daunting task. TWD has been instrumental in helping us scale this cliff. It enables multiple service lines within our organization to easily stay on task with our documentation, quality investigations, complaint management, vendor management and scorecard reporting. Throughout this complex transition, the attentive service and training provided by the TrackWise Digital team has been invaluable and is a highlight of their product suite." -Gary Starr MD FACEP at Vireo Health LLC.

TrackWise Digital is built on the highly secure, flexible and scalable Salesforce Platform. It incorporates out-of-the-box best practice industry workflows developed by Sparta over the course of nearly twenty-five years in the quality management space. By adopting Sparta's best practices, customers can accelerate their QMS deployment, streamline internal processes, and reduce their validation burden to increase responsiveness and achieve faster time to value. Importantly, workflows can be customized to better meet individual company's needs and scale with the business.

"TrackWise Digital's out-of-the-box workflows meet our process needs and can be configured as needed. Having the flexibility to choose when we want to add and validate new features is extremely valuable. In the future, the training capabilities will allow us to come up to speed with ISO 13485 for all employees and contractors and help to reinforce our culture of quality," said James Lacy, Principal Quality Engineer, S.Q.A., at Avedro, Inc.

Additionally, TrackWise Digital employs a highly differentiated hybrid architecture; it is multi-tenant at the platform level, and single-tenant at the configuration and data control level. This structure provides customers with the flexibility to release, accept and validate new versions at the time that is most optimal for them – realizing significant efficiencies. All validation documentation is instantly provided with every new release.

"From an enterprise IT perspective, TrackWise Digital enables us to provide a centralized cloud-based solution to our quality colleagues and their divisions that is easier to manage, ensure the latest upgrades, and maintain in a validated state," said Cindy Woody, Quality Management Systems Analyst at Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Existing TrackWise customers considering transitioning to TrackWise Digital can maximize their investment through Sparta's TrackWise Advantage Program, which provides the flexibility to add SaaS value added modules on top of their existing on-premise implementation. Alternatively, the program allows clients to fully and seamlessly move their quality management system to the cloud at a pace that works best for them. The key advantages of transitioning from TrackWise to TrackWise Digital include the ability to automate and streamline more processes with cloud enabled modules for complaint handling, product registration tracking, quality event intake and supplier quality management.

For more information about Sparta Systems' TrackWise Digital, please visit www.spartasystems.com/trackwise-digital or schedule a demo.

About Sparta Systems

Founded in 1994, Sparta Systems is the world's premier provider of cloud and on-premise quality management software. We offer the solutions, analytics, and expertise that speed up quality and compliance. Our solutions help to lower risk, increase efficiency, and keep consumers safe while allowing manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors to collaborate in a seamless and integrated environment. Sparta is privately owned and headquartered in Hamilton N.J, with offices across Europe and Asia. We support close to 1 million users across 700+ implementations, in more than 30 countries. Companies in life sciences, consumer products, discrete manufacturing and more, rely on Sparta.

