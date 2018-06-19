Sparta Announces TrackWise Advantage Program at 16th Annual User Conference

Dana Jones, CEO of Sparta Systems, delivered a keynote address that highlighted the real-world benefits of digital transformation and how to best adopt new technology in a regulated space. "Innovation and a deep focus on customer success will define Sparta," said Jones. "That means making our customers successful in the digital landscape regardless of their IT strategy." The digital transformation theme was also shared by speakers including Joshua Newman, Chief Medical Officer at Salesforce, James Fries, CEO of RX360, and Stephen McCarthy, Sparta's VP of Digital Innovation.

TrackWise customers were also introduced to additional solutions that support complaint handling, product registration tracking, and supplier quality management. Reflecting a key focus on product innovation, Sparta also demonstrated next-generation concepts using Amazon® Alexa-enabled voice commands and Salesforce® Einstein capabilities.

Highlighting the event was the rapid growth of TrackWise Digital, Sparta's cloud QMS platform. Sparta showcased investments made in the platform over the past year including new quality processes, training management and an improved user experience through Salesforce Lightning. Additionally, attendees gained an in-depth understanding of Sparta's industry-leading approach to automated validation.

Several companies shared their approach to TrackWise Digital adoption, including Andreas Kurtz, Director of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs at Voelker GmbH. Voelker worked with Sparta's Customer Success Team to implement the TrackWise Digital QMS solution in four months and only required one day for validation.

"We see TrackWise Digital as an essential tool that will allow us to deliver the next wave of innovative products, while allowing us to remain compliant with medical device regulations and GDPR requirements. A quality management system tool like TrackWise Digital is going to help us cross the bridge from the present and into the future," said Kurtz.

About Sparta Systems

Founded in 1994, Sparta Systems is the world's premier provider of cloud and on-premise quality management software. We offer the solutions, analytics, and expertise that speed up quality and compliance. Our solutions help to lower risk, increase efficiency, and keep consumers safe while allowing manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors to collaborate in a seamless and integrated environment. Sparta is privately owned and headquartered in Hamilton N.J, with offices across Europe and Asia. We support close to 1 million users across 700+ implementations, in more than 30 countries. Companies in life sciences, consumer products, discrete manufacturing and more, rely on Sparta. Learn why at www.spartasystems.com

