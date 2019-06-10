Sparta Nutrition Announces Collaboration With Jen Selter

This partnership reflects Sparta Nutrition's desire to collaborate with influencers that share their vision of spreading wellness with products created to ignite flavor with health. As Chief Taste Officer of Sparta Nutrition, Selter says, "I think Sparta has found a very strong avenue in delivering products with unique flavor profiles not found with any other company. I am so excited to launch my signature line through GNC. Sparta has such a great grasp of where the market is currently and are visionaries for the future." This collaboration with Sparta Nutrition is the first time Selter will be promoting her own supplement company line. "I have been offered many deals by companies who have only wanted to aggregate my 38+ million followers, conversely, Sparta Nutrition understands the importance of integrity with not only their products, but relationships."

