Sparta Science Partnering with La Trobe University and Sheffield Hallam University to Study Sub-Concussive Brain Injury

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparta Science , the enterprise leader in Movement Health Intelligence, today announced it is partnering with researchers from La Trobe University (Melbourne, Australia) and Sheffield Hallam University (Sheffield, England) on a collaborative project looking into the effect of head impact exposure on brain health and movement adaptability.

Concussions continue to be an international concern across contact sports due to physical and neurophysiological impairment. There is growing interest in understanding the underlying pathophysiological changes that occur with sub-concussive "silent" head impacts. The repeated nature of these head impacts in sports has an accumulative effect on the brain and has been shown to affect the visual and balance systems of the body, and is linked to the development of neurodegenerative diseases. Using the Sparta Science platform alongside other methodologies, this project aims to quantify the acute and chronic effects of head impact exposure on brain health, movement adaptability, and whether task-related intervention strategies moderate these effects.

"We look forward to working with Sparta Science and using the Sparta Platform as a quick and objective measurement tool for our project," said Dr. Kane Middleton, Senior Lecturer at La Trobe University.

The development of a rapid, objective, noninvasive, and affordable method to identify athletes at risk or those with these microarchitecture changes of brain function would have a considerable impact on sports administrators, coaches, and players concerning the risks associated with chronic head impact exposure and the utility of monitoring athletes and developing intervention strategies to reduce these detrimental effects.

About Sparta Science

Sparta Science was founded with the vision that everybody should be able to move freely, without physical limitations, for as long as possible. Since bringing on our first customer in 2014, we've grown into a global full-stack movement health platform. Trusted by organizations spanning the healthcare, government, and sports industries, our platform empowers organizations to provide a better standard of care. Today, we're relentlessly focused on studying human movement and creating innovative ways to measure, monitor, and improve Movement Health. For more information, go to SpartaScience.com .

