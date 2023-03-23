Sparta Science Raises a New Round of Funding to Help Organizations Optimize Movement Health Outcomes at Scale

-Spring Lake led the round, joined by General Purpose Venture Capital and existing investors, bringing the company's total funding to $34 million-

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparta Science , the enterprise leader in Movement Health Intelligence, announced an additional round of funding led by Spring Lake Equity Partners.

The funding round also included General Purpose Venture Capital (GPVC) and existing investors, bringing the company's total funding to $34 million.

The new capital will be used to accelerate product innovation and hiring, building upon recent growth within enterprise-scale organizations. Last year, Sparta Science saw a 30 percent increase in sales; their platform is now used by over 180 sports, military, and healthcare organizations to understand and optimize human movement.

"Our investors understand the role of movement in the bigger picture of health and well-being and the value an AI platform can deliver to this space," said Phil Wagner, Founder and CEO of Sparta Science. "We share the vision of a more data-rich future for organizations, delivering better movement health insights to optimize decision-making for clinicians, users, and businesses."

Sparta Science provides enterprises with a holistic Movement Health platform by leveraging high-quality movement assessments, expansive integrations, and a robust biomarker data platform. With it, organizations gain the visibility and insights to deliver higher-quality care.

"More and more health measurement devices are accessible to consumers and providers, yet movement-related conditions are rising steadily across all populations," said Dante Balestracci, Principal at Spring Lake. "Sparta Science's Big Data approach to Movement Health enables organizations to standardize assessments, benchmark users, and promote data-driven decision-making across the organization. We are excited to support the Sparta Science team so more organizations can improve health outcomes through a centralized, intelligent platform."

"We are impressed with the team at Sparta Science and their unique blend of subject matter expertise in healthcare and technical domains," said Dan Kistler, Managing Director at GPVC. "In a digital health space flooded with legacy solutions, we appreciate the pragmatic yet innovative approach formed by a team that has felt the real-world pains that their solution addresses."

Sparta Science was founded with the vision that everybody should be able to move freely, without physical limitations, for as long as possible. Since bringing on our first customer in 2014, we've grown into a global full-stack movement health platform. Trusted by organizations spanning the healthcare, government, and sports industries, our platform empowers organizations to provide a better standard of care. Today, we're relentlessly focused on studying human movement and creating innovative ways to measure, monitor, and improve Movement Health.

Spring Lake Equity Partners is a Boston-based firm investing in private technology companies. We seek to partner with great management teams to take their businesses to the next level, creating value for all stakeholders. Spring Lake strives to add value to our portfolio companies through active board participation, strategic planning, and accessing our network of contacts.

General Purpose Venture Capital (GPVC) is a Boston-based venture firm focusing on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data and space. GPVC invests in companies with leading technologies pursuing large commercial end markets that often have a capability differentiation relevant to national security priorities.

