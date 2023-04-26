Sparta Science Secures Funding Led by IA Capital Group to Revolutionize Risk Stratification for Musculoskeletal Disease and Falls

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparta Science , a leading technology company specializing in movement health, announced today the successful closing of a funding round led by IA Capital Group, a strategic insurtech investor.

There is a strong demand for accurate risk assessment and prediction tools in long-term care insurance, disability insurance, and occupational health solutions to mitigate the impact of MSK disease and falls. Sparta Science's cutting-edge technology analyzes simple movements, such as balancing tasks with advanced data analytics and machine learning to segment an individual's risk for adverse outcomes rapidly. By leveraging this data-driven approach, Sparta Science empowers insurers, employers, and healthcare providers with actionable insights to proactively address MSK health and reduce the burden of injuries and falls.

IA Capital Group, a leading insurtech-focused investment firm, recognizes the immense potential of Sparta Science's solutions in the insurance market. "IA Capital Group is excited to collaborate with Sparta Science and support the company in bringing its best-in-class movement health platform to insurers and other stakeholders in the insurance industry," said Matt Perlman, Partner at IA Capital Group.

"We are thrilled to have IA Capital Group lead this funding round," said Dr. Phil Wagner, CEO of Sparta Science. "Their deep expertise in insurtech and commitment to innovation align perfectly with our vision of transforming the way MSK disease and falls are understood and managed. This partnership will enable us to accelerate our efforts to deliver meaningful value to our insurance partners and the broader market."

With the support of IA Capital Group's investment, Sparta Science is poised to drive further innovation in the insurance market, helping insurers and other stakeholders better understand, predict, and prevent MSK disease and falls. The funding will be used to advance Sparta Science's research and development efforts, expand its customer base, and continue to deliver exceptional value to its partners and clients.

About IA Capital Group

IA Capital Group is the leading venture capital firm focusing primarily on insurtech, making strategic venture capital investments on behalf of 20+ carriers, with a more than two-decade track record of successfully partnering with early-stage insurtech and fintech companies

About Sparta Science

Trusted by organizations spanning the healthcare, government, and sports industries, our Movement Health Platform empowers organizations to provide a better standard of care.

