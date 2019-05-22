Sparta Systems and UL Announce Innovation Partnership to Expand the Ecosystem of Quality and Learning Management Systems for Life Sciences

HAMILTON, N.J., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sparta Systems, the leading provider of quality management solutions for life sciences, and UL, a world leading safety science organization, have announced an innovation partnership to bring together Sparta's cloud-enabled quality management system (QMS), TrackWise Digital, and UL's learning management system (LMS), ComplianceWire®. The two companies will innovate together to create strong linkage between quality content, learning, human performance and related quality management processes.

Up to 80% of the root causes of deviations in the life sciences industry can be traced to human error, and the most common corrective action is retraining. Training is also one of the highest contributors to total cost of quality. Therefore, it has become increasingly important to deliver learning in more efficient and effective ways to achieve quality management objectives.

This innovation will allow customers to connect their QMS and LMS capabilities seamlessly and realize more value than with two systems operating independently. With a more streamlined process, customers can enhance human performance, support compliance, increase efficiencies and better enable employees in their day-to-day tasks.

"We're thrilled to innovate with UL to provide our customers with a comprehensive solution that includes robust learning management capabilities, delivering benefits in terms of both productivity and compliance. UL's ComplianceWire is one of the leading LMS applications for life sciences and is a perfect complement to our market-leading TrackWise Digital application," said Dana Jones, CEO of Sparta Systems.

"We are excited to be working with Sparta to expand the ecosystem of our learning management tools with their quality management solution," said Scott Barnard, Managing Director, PURE Learning at UL. "Many life sciences organizations already have systems for Quality Management and Learning Management, but through this innovation partnership they can operate seamlessly together. This can help reduce risk, improve employee efficiency in their learning activities and provide better visibility into critical data that can enhance human performance."

About Sparta Systems

Founded in 1994, Sparta Systems is the world's premier provider of cloud and on-premise quality management software. We offer the solutions, analytics, and expertise that speed up quality and compliance. Our solutions help to lower risk, increase efficiency, and keep consumers safe while allowing manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors to collaborate in a seamless and integrated environment. Sparta is privately owned and headquartered in Hamilton N.J, with offices across Europe and Asia. We support close to 1 million users across 700+ implementations, in more than 30 countries. Companies in life sciences, consumer products, discrete manufacturing and more, rely on Sparta.

About UL

UL PURE Learning empowers organizations to protect the well-being of workers, reduce risk, improve productivity, enhance compliance, and drive measurable business improvement through its EHS, learning, and compliance platforms. We are a division of UL, the premier global independent safety science company that has championed progress for 120 years. To learn more, visit ulpurelearning.com

