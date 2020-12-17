Sparta Systems Announces Availability of TrackWise 10 with QualityWise.ai Insights

HAMILTON, N.J., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparta Systems, provider of industry-leading Quality Management System (QMS) platforms TrackWise® and TrackWise Digital®, announces the availability of TrackWise 10 on December 20, 2020. The new release includes the platform's first artificial intelligence capabilities, Intelligent Forms, and the latest technology upgrades.

TrackWise software customers can now apply artificial intelligence (AI) technology with QualityWise.aiSM Insights to gain real-time intelligence and empower users to take the next best action. Today, users go through a process of searching or analyzing reports to find related information to determine the best approach for an investigation. Sparta applies natural language processing (NLP) to perform these actions instantly and provide the user with a weighted set of similar events. This enables easy benchmarking of previous investigations to find trends that may have otherwise been missed. Sparta has enabled this technology for all quality processes including complaints, deviations, nonconformances, CAPA, change and audits.

"Sparta is the only company in the industry to offer a hybrid approach that enables our on-premise TrackWise customers to choose when and how to enable digital technologies. TrackWise 10 reaffirms our commitment to our TrackWise customers that we're here to invest and innovate for their success," says Dana Jones, Sparta Systems CEO.

TrackWise 10 also includes Intelligent Forms which drastically streamlines the user experience when entering quality record data. TrackWise ConfigForms™ can now be set up dynamically to show the user new fields to enter based on the entries to earlier fields. This improves user efficiency by minimizing errors and encouraging the optimal next step in the workflow.

Sparta Systems provides organizations with the flexibility and choice to decide the right path toward their digital quality future. In addition to the continued improvement of the TrackWise platform, Sparta offers hybrid options that allow existing TrackWise workflows to integrate directly with TrackWise Digital. Sparta also provides TrackWise Transfer to help automate the migration of TrackWise data and configuration to TrackWise Digital. These solutions are available for all recent TrackWise versions and allow each customer to choose the pace of their digital journey.

About Sparta Systems

Sparta's industry-leading quality management systems bring together an organization's quality processes in a single place, increasing efficiency and performance while helping to achieve compliance and reduce risk. Sparta is the provider of TrackWise® enterprise QMS software and TrackWise Digital® service, a next-generation, cloud, and digital QMS SaaS platform. With nearly a million users in more than 30 countries, companies in life sciences and other industries rely on Sparta's expertise and solutions to optimize quality and help them deliver safe and effective products to patients and customers. Leading companies who rely on TrackWise Digital include Alkermes, Arbor Pharmaceutical, bioMerieux, Endo Pharmaceuticals, McKesson, Pfizer, Roche Diagnostics, SGS and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Visit www.spartasystems.com or schedule a demo for the latest news and product updates.

