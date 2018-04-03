Sparta Systems Appoints Dana Jones As CEO

"Dana is a passionate leader who brings a valuable combination of customer focus and market-driven innovation to Sparta, making her the perfect fit for this role. I am thrilled to welcome Dana as our next CEO," said Martinson.

Jones is an accomplished software executive with decades of experience leading and growing cloud-based global businesses. She most recently served as CEO of Active Network, the leader in activity and event management software. Under her leadership, the company grew rapidly, leading to the strategic sale of the Sports and Communities divisions to Global Payments Inc. in 2017 for $1.2 Billion.

Prior to Active Network, Dana was CMO and SVP of Solutions Management for Sabre Airline Solutions, a global provider of mission critical software to the airline industry. At Sabre, she drove double-digit revenue and earnings growth by transforming the organization into a market-driven software company focused on accelerated product innovation.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Dana," said Pete Masucci, Managing Director at New Mountain Capital. "She is a visionary leader with a track record of driving exponential growth, accelerating innovation, and building strong value-based cultures – all critical elements for Sparta's continued success and future growth," added Masucci. "We also want to thank Eileen for her longstanding service and leadership, and support during this transition period."

Jones joins Sparta Systems during a transformational period driven by industry, market and product portfolio innovations. The company recently launched TrackWise Digital, the world's most comprehensive cloud-based quality management platform and a key component of Sparta's strategy to connect quality ecosystem stakeholders through a virtual Quality Business Network.

"Sparta Systems is the market leader and is poised for its next phase of growth enabled by the cloud and the digital transformation revolutionizing the markets we serve," said Jones. "We have a world-class customer base, strong products, and a talented organization rich in domain expertise. I am thrilled to lead Sparta through its next phase of growth and, more importantly, deliver on our commitment to enable our customers to produce safe and compliant products."

About Sparta Systems

Founded in 1994, Sparta Systems is the world's premier provider of cloud and on-premise quality management software. We offer the solutions, analytics, and expertise that speed up quality and compliance. Our solutions help to lower risk, increase efficiency, and keep consumers safe while allowing manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors to collaborate in a seamless and integrated environment. Sparta is privately owned and headquartered in Hamilton N.J, with offices across Europe and Asia. We support close to 1 million users across 700+ implementations, in more than 30 countries. Companies in life sciences, consumer products, discrete manufacturing and more, rely on Sparta. Learn why at www.spartasystems.com.

