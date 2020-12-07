Spartan Advisors Expands Leadership with Dominic Wood as Director

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Advisors LLC ("Spartan" or the "Company"), the independent placement agent and merchant bank specialized in raising capital for alternative fund managers, announced today it has hired Dominic Wood to join the firm as a Director in its London office.

Wood, who started his new role on December 1, will be responsible for managing Spartan's limited partner relationships across Europe and the Middle East. He will report directly to Benjamin Clarke, Managing Partner, who founded the Company after previously leading sales for North America in the international fund distribution division at Citigroup.

"We have been very fortunate during such a challenging time to win some very large fundraising mandates from several of the world's highest quality managers," said Clarke. "To continue successfully executing on these deals, we need to expand and strengthen our team with hires of the highest quality. Dominic is one of the best fund distribution professionals in EMEA and a natural fit who will further enhance our clients' experience."

Wood joins Spartan from MVision Private Equity Advisors, where he led LP distribution and project management in the UK, Middle East and BeneLux regions. He also coordinated fundraises for various private market general partners, including buyout, infrastructure, venture and secondary funds, while overseeing a team of analysts and associates. Prior to MVision, Wood was an associate at private debt manager Park Square Capital.

"I am excited to join Spartan Advisors at a time when its business growth trajectory is so strong," said Wood. "The book of current clients and additional upcoming mandates is first-rate, and I look forward to helping expand Spartan's reach across EMEA in order to better serve our clients."

Spartan applies deep expertise, superior execution, and an unrivaled distribution capability to service an international client base. Its core services include primary private fund placement, secondary advisory and execution for portfolio companies, co-investment and M&A transactions, and debt placement across the capital structure.

About Spartan Advisors

Spartan Advisors is a placement agent and merchant bank that partners with the world's leading mid-market alternative fund managers to assist with their fund capital requirements. The Company's approach includes co-investment of their own capital alongside all clients and therefore an underwriting process with similarities to a fund of funds structure. Founded in 2019, Spartan Advisors is headquartered in New York City, with offices in New York and London. Additional information about the Company's businesses and services is available at www.spartanadvisorsllc.com .

