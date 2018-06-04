Spartan and Discovery Channel's "American Chopper" Join Forces to Raise Money for Injured Veterans

On-hand for the unveiling were the show's stars Paul Teutul Sr. and his son Mikey Teutul; Spartan Founder and CEO Joe De Sena and OSCAR MIKE President & Founder, Noah Currier.

"Orange County Choppers makes the most badass custom bikes around and Spartan produces the most badass endurance events, so the partnership is a total fit," Said Paul Sr. "We're proud of our work on the Spartan chopper and touched by the company's goal to raise money for injured military veterans."

The custom bike was created as part of a fundraising effort by Spartan and Orange County Choppers to support the OSCAR MIKE Foundation and the building of their new training facility for injured and adaptive veterans. The Foundation regularly rallies injured veterans to push their limits and participate in Spartan race events through the support of the OCR brand.

"The Orange County Chopper team applies the same grit and determination to their work as our athletes do on the race course and we're proud to partner with them for this project, which is benefiting such a worthy cause," said Spartan founder and CEO Joe De Sena. "It's important to give back and honor the servicemen and women who have sacrificed so much for this great nation and we're excited for the fundraising opportunity this provides."

To enter to win the Spartan chopper and donate to the OSCAR MIKE Foundation, people can register for any "Orange County Chopper Veteran Charity Heat" from June 2 through October 14, and the race fees will benefit the Foundation. Participants can also enter by making a donation directly on the Spartan website https://www.spartan.com/en/race/learn-more/race-types-overview?article=stronger-as-one. The winner of the custom Spartan chopper will be announced at the Spartan Laughlin Weekend Presented by Laughlin Tourism Commission in Laughlin, NV taking place mid-November.

"Spartan events have been the perfect outlet for us to introduce injured veterans to what is possible, and our partnership with Spartan has been a game changer for OSCAR MIKE and the injured veterans we support," said OSCAR MIKE President & Founder Noah Currier. "This exciting fundraising initiative will allow OSCAR MIKE and Spartan to further their mission of changing lives and we're grateful for the opportunity."

For more information about the initiative and episode airing July 2 at 10 p.m. EDT, visit Spartan.com.

About Spartan

Spartan is the world's largest obstacle race and endurance brand, and the first in-sport to feature timing and global rankings. With more than 200 events across more than 30 countries in 2018, Spartan will attract more than one million global participants offering open heats for all fitness levels, along with competitive and elite heats. The Spartan lifestyle boasts a community of more than five million passionate social media followers, health and wellness products, training and nutrition programs, and a popular NBC television series, which has made obstacle racing one of the fastest growing sports in the world. Spartan events feature races at three distances, 3+Mile/20+ Obstacle "Sprint," 8+ Mile/25+ Obstacle "Super" and 12+ Mile/30+ Obstacle "Beast," culminating in the Spartan Race World Championship. Visit http://www.spartan.com for more information and registration.

About OSCAR MIKE

Oscar Mike is a leading provider of funding for injured veterans to participate in life-changing adaptive sports. They utilize 100% of donations to the Oscar Mike Foundation 501(c)(3) Public Non- Profit and proceeds from Oscar Mike Apparel Sales to provide support to injured veterans looking for an opportunity to stay active. By focusing on the arena of adaptive sports, the Oscar Mike Foundation assists in offering an outlet for an ongoing competitive lifestyle to thousands of injured veterans who have sacrificed for the defense of our country.

About Orange County Choppers

Orange County Choppers (OCC) is the world's most famous custom motorcycle manufacturer founded in 1999 by Paul Teutul Sr. At their facility based in Newburgh, NY, Paul Sr. and his team of custom fabricators design, engineer and manufacture unique choppers. Orange County Choppers is at the center of the hit TV reality series "American Chopper." American Chopper debuted in September 2002. They continue to entertain millions of people worldwide on a weekly basis. OCC bikes are customized and built around a theme or, increasingly, for a broad spectrum of motorcycle enthusiasts around the world.

