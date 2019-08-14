Spartan and Rakuten Viber Create Global Community on the Road to the 2019 Spartan World Championship Powered By Rakuten

"Spartan has a passionate community of more than six million people across the world, and the Rakuten Viber channel will allow them all to access valuable content to help them eat, train and think," said Spartan Founder and CEO Joe De Sena. "We're always looking for new ways to connect with our racers and fans to enhance their experience, and the Spartan Viber Global Community is an incredible platform to reach athletes from more than 50 countries as they prepare for race day."

As athletes and fans gear up for the 2019 Spartan World Championship Powered by Rakuten September 28-29 in North Lake Tahoe, California, they can join the Viber community to unlock Q&As, training plans, nutritional tips and more from the top pros and minds in the sport of OCR. Throughout race weekend, the channel will also be populated with content including highlights and race updates. Plus, to celebrate the launch of the Global Community, the brands have created a dedicated sticker pack with Viber characters inspired by Spartan.

"As Spartan expands around the world, Rakuten Viber provides the perfect vehicle to directly interact with dedicated and diverse fans," said Djamel Agaoua, CEO of Rakuten Viber. "Bringing people together around their passions is what Rakuten Viber does best. We're proud to serve the racers in a new and exciting way that helps motivate and encourage them in their journey."

The Spartan World Championship is the pinnacle event of the obstacle course racing season, drawing thousands of athletes from more than 50 countries across the world. The Championship race Sunday, September 29 unfolds on a 12-mile, 30 obstacle Spartan "Beast" course, offering more than $120,000 to qualified elite male and female competitors. Open heats for non-qualified racers are offered Saturday, September 28 along with a 30-mile, 60 obstacle "Ultra," a Spartan Kids race for children ages 4 to 14 and a 10-k Spartan Trail race.

To join the Spartan Viber Global Community download the app at viber.com.

About Rakuten Viber

At Rakuten Viber, we connect people. No matter who they are, or where they are from. Our global user base has access to a range of features like one-on-one chats, video calls, group messaging, and updates and discussions with their favorite brands and celebrities. We ensure our users have a secure and free environment to share their emotions.

Rakuten Viber is part of Rakuten Inc., a world leader in e-commerce and financial services. It is the official communication channel of FC Barcelona, and the official instant messaging and calling app partner of the Golden State Warriors.

About Spartan

With more than 250 events across more than 40 countries on six continents, Spartan is the world's largest obstacle race (OCR) and endurance brand. Providing transformation through sport, Spartan attracts more than one million annual participants across all fitness levels, from beginners to elite. More than five million participants have finished Spartan events, creating a lifestyle that extends beyond races including health and wellness products, training and nutrition programs, and popular media content, which has made OCR one of the fastest growing sports in the world. Spartan events feature races at various distances, Stadion and Sprint: 3-mile/5-km and 20 obstacles; Super: 8-mi/13-km and 25 Obstacles; Beast: 13-mi/21-km and 30 obstacles; and Ultra: 30-mi/50-km and 60 obstacles. Visit spartan.com for more information and registration.

Media Contacts:

Spartan: Jonathan Fine, 781.248.3963, jonathanf@spartan.com

Rakuten Viber: For further inquiries, contact us at media@viber.com

SOURCE Spartan