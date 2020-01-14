Spartan Emergency Response Expands Into Florida With Palm Fire Rescue Group

"We are committed to offering our customers superior service and support," said Todd Fierro, President, Spartan Emergency Response. "The partnership with Palm Fire Rescue Group will strengthen our product distribution and service capabilities in the Florida market. We look forward to a successful relationship."

Palm Peterbilt Truck Centers will add to its current inventory of more than four million parts to support Spartan Emergency Response. Palm Fire Rescue Group is offering Emergency Vehicle Technician training for current technicians and plans to recruit additional team members who specialize in fire truck repairs.

"As a leader in the industry for more than half a century, we pride ourselves on our commercial trucking expertise," said Vic Weiger, founder of Palm Peterbilt Truck Centers. "The partnership with Spartan allows us to better respond to the needs of our customers. We are eager and honored to represent Spartan Motors Emergency Response throughout Florida."

For more information on Palm Fire Rescue Group, visit www.palmfirerescue.com.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into three core business segments: Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, Spartan Emergency Response and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also include Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, Strobes-R-Us, Smeal, Ladder Tower and UST. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,500 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

