Spartan Emergency Response Secures 11-Unit Order From St. Louis Fire Department

As a 30-year customer of Spartan Emergency Response, the St. Louis Fire Department exclusively operates Spartan's Smeal Series apparatus, and currently serves 62 square miles supporting more than 100,000 emergency calls each year. The department, led by Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson and Deputy Chief Michael Arras, is staffed by more than 900 personnel across five bureaus.

"The St. Louis Fire Department has been responding in kind to the public safety needs of our community with their fleet of Spartan's Smeal Series apparatus for twelve years," said Todd Fierro, President of Spartan Emergency Response. "Through our continued partnership, Chief Dennis Jenkerson and his team will receive the full support, reliability, and industry-leading safety features they have come to expect from Spartan and its brands."

Spartan's Smeal Series 75' Rear-Mount Ladder provides industry-leading reliability and safety in an aerial quint-truck that has a 3 section-ladder design with exceptional compartment storage customized to the multipurpose mission it fulfills. The 100' Rear-Mount Platform model features Spartan Advanced Protection System® with industry-first onboard safety systems, side impact protection, and advanced seatbelts. Additionally, the pumpers and aerial quint trucks come equipped with Spartan's Smeal Series "Ergonomic Hose Loader" feature, providing firefighters with a safe and efficient way to reload heavy large diameter hose used during fire scene operations.

"During the past 12 years, my team has selected emergency response vehicles based on securing products that allow us to be as efficient and simultaneously safe as possible, as we respond to the needs of our community. Spartan and Smeal have provided us with well-engineered apparatus solutions that allow us to do our jobs quickly and safely," said Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson. "A quality fire truck goes beyond the technology and mechanical aspect of the truck – they have to be reliable every time – and Spartan's Smeal Series apparatus always deliver."

The St. Louis Fire Department placed the 11-unit Spartan Smeal Series order with the Leo M. Ellebracht Company dealership. Based on the department's long-time relationship with the dealer, St. Louis returns to Ellebracht for repeat orders of Spartan's Smeal Series apparatus based on their commitment to after-sale support and service.

Learn more about Spartan's latest firefighting apparatus here.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service, and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into three core business segments, including Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, Spartan Emergency Response, and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also include Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Utilimaster®, Strobes-R-Us™, Smeal, Ladder Tower™, and UST®. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,300 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

