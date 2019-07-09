Spartan Emergency Response Strengthens Latin American Presence With An Order Of Eight Custom Firetrucks From Long-Time Customer In Chile

Spartan has supplied highly customized apparatus to meet the specialized needs of Chile's geography and demographic since 2012. The National Fire Departments Association's Spartan fleet extends to cover multiple categories, including rescue units, salvage, ventilation, overhaul, and traditional fire extinguishing for this highly customized market.

"In the midst of serving communities around the world faced with natural disasters and dense populations across diverse geographies, first responder safety remains our top priority," said Todd Fierro, President of Spartan Emergency Response. "Our universal impact starts with the men and women who put trust in our team and our products. Our earned reputation as having a safe, reliable, and consistent product, regardless of the level of customization, goes beyond borders."

This add-on order includes highly customized trucks built to the specifications of the National Fire Departments Association through its close partnership with Spartan's dealer in Chile, Pesco S.A.

The extended order includes two distinct models, including C7 and C8 ladder tender designs. The C7 ladder tender is used to maximize space for carrying a significant number of ground ladders and personnel in the cab. The C8 ladder tenders are designed to maximize space and carry firefighters on the apparatus. The National Fire Departments Association's custom C8 model features exposed side-mounted ladders for quick access and deployment.

As a recognized leader in design, manufacturing, and assembly, Spartan engineers and manufactures a line of purpose-built and reliable emergency response apparatus, leading the way in industry safety.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service, and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into three core business segments, including Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, Spartan Emergency Response, and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also include Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Utilimaster®, Strobes-R-Us™, Smeal, Ladder Tower™, and UST®. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,300 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

CONTACTS:

Samara Hamilton

Corporate Director of Marketing and Communications

Spartan Motors, Inc.

Samara.Hamilton@spartanmotors.com

(517) 997-3860

Matt Jackson

Managing Director, Partner

Lambert

mjackson@lambert.com

(616) 233-0500

SOURCE Spartan Motors, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.spartanmotors.com

