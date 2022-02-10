Spartan Medical and NTT DATA Expand Alliance to Provide COVID-19 Technology Solutions

The expansion will allow Spartan Medical to seamlessly incorporate NTT DATA's Smart Back to Work application as part of Spartan Medical's COVID-19 testing program. The Smart Back to Work (SB2W) application is easily accessible from a mobile phone, tablet or computer, allowing employees to upload proof of vaccination or COVID-19 test results securely, conveniently and quickly for their employer.

After instituting Spartan Medical's testing program, Colorado State University - Pueblo reduced its COVID-19 positivity rate from twenty percent to less than one percent in six weeks, earning the school a "pandemic response award" from the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, which represents nearly 400 member schools.

Smart Back to Work

NTT DATA developed the Smart Back to Work platform with Spartan Medical to help organizations easily adapt as COVID-19 safety requirements change. Within this single application, any organization can securely track vaccination status and test results, with a simple process for students, employees and employers to meet requirements and stay safe.

NTT DATA's integrated Smart Back to Work business intelligence platform also gives organizations the ability to securely report and organize the vaccination and testing information submitted by its employees into various demographic groups, such as location, workgroup and role and then track actionable trends within those groups.

Testing Programs for Any Organization

Spartan Medical's COVID-19 testing program is customizable, allowing businesses, schools and government agencies to choose the method of testing that suits their needs. Spartan can provide FDA-authorized self-administered, Over the Counter (OTC) Antigen Rapid Tests for weekly testing, on-site test collection and processing using FDA-authorized Point-of-Care (POC) Antigen Rapid Tests or PCR test collection shipped daily to an outside accredited lab. Test results are then integrated with NTT DATA's Smart Back to Work application for secure reporting.

Seamlessly Manage Health and Wellbeing

In addition to using NTT DATA's Smart Back to Work application for tracking and reporting, Spartan Medical also offers:

The ability to collect and verify vaccination status of all students, employees and staff, including contractors, and manage safety protocols accordingly

A fully integrated, HIPAA compliant, web-based technology platform that provides automated push notifications to users as well as secure, real-time reporting of COVID-19 test results to local and state governments as required

Licensed Medical Staff to help confidentially schedule employee testing, conduct or observe testing on site, and provide appropriate guidance for all forms of test sample collection

The ability to capture test results for self-administered Antigen Rapid tests performed "on-site" or "at-home" and link them to the real-time dashboard

A secure, customizable dashboard for employers and schools to review test results and quickly identify positive cases and trends to make informed real-time decisions.

"Spartan Medical's single-source, COVID-19 testing program has been validated by an independent third party and demonstrated proven results with evidence-based outcomes," said Vince Proffitt, Founder and President, Spartan Medical. "By adding vaccine verification, we can provide any organization one complete, secure solution with all of the services, supplies and integration included, allowing our customers to focus on their profession."

"Many organizations lack a single solution to manage COVID-19 vaccination status and test results. Through the combination of NTT DATA's technology and Spartan Medical's testing services, we can help organizations prioritize the safety of their employees through a secure, seamless program," said Noel Hara, Chief Technology Officer, Public Sector, NTT DATA Services. "We are delighted to continue our alliance with Spartan Medical to provide best-in-class solutions to our employees and clients."

For more information on NTT DATA's work with federal and public sector organizations, please visit: NTT DATA Public Sector Services.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner with business operations in over 50 countries. Our emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information, visit www.nttdata.com.

About Spartan Medical

Spartan Medical Inc. was founded in 2008 by a former Air Force Intelligence Officer to provide an extensive portfolio of advanced medical devices and technologies from premier partners, focused on the needs of the VA and DoD surgeon. Spartan Medical is considered a top priority vendor in the VA as a CVE certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), and has been awarded 700+ Federal Government contracts including multi-year Blanket Purchase Agreements at over 30 major military treatment facilities with 13+ years of flawless performance. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Spartan Medical has assembled a Comprehensive COVID-19 Testing Solution providing best-in-class products and services for K-12 schools, universities and local, state and federal governments. For more information, visit www.spartanmedspine.com.

Media Contacts:

Amy Baj, NTT DATA Services

[email protected]

954.909.7900

Nick Goebel, Spartan Medical

[email protected]

248-767-6276

SOURCE Spartan Medical Inc.