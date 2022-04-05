Spartan Medical awarded "Best Places to Work" by the Washington Business Journal

In its 16 th year, the Washington Business Journal's "Best Places to Work" list honors the region's leading employers. Companies on the list are known for recruiting and retaining the best and brightest employees. Each company was judged by their company culture, leadership, employee engagement, employment benefits and more. While hundreds of companies were nominated for the contest, the Washington Business Journal is honoring 75 of them in 2022. Where each company ranks on the list will be announced at an awards dinner on May 12 th and in the May 13 th issue of the Washington Business Journal.

"I'm beyond thrilled and very proud that Spartan Medical has been named to the 'Best Places to Work' list by the Washington Business Journal, the region's go-to source for business news," said Vince Proffitt, Founder and President of Spartan Medical. "As I always say, it's our company culture and the dedication of the Spartan family that makes us unique, successful, and simply the best organization out there. This award legitimizes that, and I couldn't be more humbled by the recognition."

Spartan Medical Inc. was founded in 2008 by Mr. Proffitt, a former Air Force Intelligence Officer, to provide an extensive portfolio of advanced medical devices and technologies from premier partners to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Defense, and hospitals across the country. The company has been awarded more than 700 federal government contracts, including multi-year Blanket Purchase Agreements at over 30 major military treatment facilities. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Spartan Medical has also been providing COVID-19 testing and vaccination supplies and services to K-12 schools, universities, and local, state and federal government entities.

"Spartan Medical is led by some extraordinary people with glowing resumes that know how to keep every member of the team motivated and engaged in their work." said Donny Knepper, Spartan Medical General Counsel. "A representative from Maryland's GoVAX program recently observed that 'Spartan Medical is the only company I have ever seen where each employee takes responsibility for the success of the company as if he or she was its owner.' That is a direct result of our leadership. Spartan Medical's success is attracting talented professionals and further expanding their capabilities. I count it as a blessing every single day, reminding myself how fortunate I am to be part of this organization."

Nick Goebel, Director of Public Relations for Spartan Medical added, "Vince Proffitt goes above and beyond every day to support and protect his team. His benevolent leadership guides and motivates the Spartan team. They want to reciprocate the support he provides and they don't want to let him down. The result is a level of employee engagement I've never witnessed before. I honestly believe a business journal like the Harvard Business Review should do a case study on employee engagement at Spartan Medical. That's how unique and impressive it is. And it's all because of the example shown at the top of the company."

To learn more about Spartan Medical, visit www.spartanmedspine.com.

Media Contact: Nick Goebel

Phone: 248-767-6276

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Spartan Medical Inc.