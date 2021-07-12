Spartan Medical congratulates CSU Pueblo on winning national award for COVID-19 response

In CSU Pueblo's recent press release from July 9 th , 2021, their Innovation and Excellence submission titled, "A Study in COVID-19 Response and Planning: Pandemics and the Resiliency of CSU Pueblo, the People's University, was selected by the awards committee at AASCU for its outstanding results and potential to influence and serve as a model for other institutions ." The details of CSU Pueblo's pandemic response and testing model to facilitate in-person learning on campus is captured in a "case study" through the partnership with Spartan Medical and NTT Data (also see accompanying YouTube video ). CSU Pueblo's testing, contact tracing, and reporting model achieved a 20-fold reduction in positivity rates in six weeks .

"As campuses across the country prepare for in-person learning at full capacity for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, school chancellors, executive directors, and administrators will be looking for testing, staffing, contact tracing, and software integration solutions that have a proven model of success," says Eric Jania, Director of COVID-19 Testing Solutions at Spartan Medical. "CSU Pueblo's ability to quickly identify students that contracted SARS-CoV-2 and take appropriate actions to contain the virus and prevent outbreaks at the beginning of this past spring semester created a 'road map' for Institutions of Higher Education (IHEs) to consider for the upcoming fall semester, with all students on campus."

In a recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), vaccination rates have been slowing since the middle of April and are the lowest amongst college-aged adults between the ages of 18-25 years of age.

"If the slowdown in vaccination rates continues amongst young adults, and the highly transmissible Delta variant continues to spread across the country, these converging events may prove troublesome for colleges this coming fall," says Vince Proffitt, President of Spartan Medical. "Through the initiative of Timothy Mottet, President of CSU Pueblo, and Donna Souder Hodge PhD, Chief Strategy Officer and the Coordinator for CSU Pueblo's COVID-19 Response and Planning Team (and the entire CSU Pueblo Operations Team), the school has created a reproducible model that other colleges and universities can emulate. Most students living on campus and attending in-person learning are looking forward to having a normal college experience. Thanks to the nationally recognized leadership of CSU Pueblo, they have found a way to make that dream a reality."

