Spartan Medical Launches COVID-19 Surge Augmentation Support (SAS) Program

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Medical today announced the launch of their "COVID-19 Surge Augmentation Support (SAS) Program" for colleges and universities. This first-of-its-kind service is designed to strengthen a school's COVID-19 prevention program when surges occur this fall 2021 semester.

"Colleges need a backup plan to control outbreaks on campus." - Eric Jania, Director of COVID-19 Testing Solutions Tweet this Eric Jania, Director of COVID-19 Testing Solutions for Spartan Medical, states that colleges should have a backup plan for when COVID-19 outbreaks occur on their campuses this fall 2021 semester. The video was filmed during an expert panel organized by the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) and sponsored by Spartan Medical. Use the following link to watch the full AASCU webinar and to access additional resources on "How to Prepare for Fall 2021 Pandemic Conditions." https://www.aascu.org/How-to-Prepare-for-Fall-2021-Pandemic-Conditions/

Vince Proffitt, President of Spartan Medical, stated: "Many colleges and universities are mandating vaccines or planning limited testing; however, as recent studies on the Delta variant have shown, outbreaks will continue to occur especially on college campuses where students congregate from various parts of the country and the world. Robust COVID-19 testing programs will be necessary to control outbreaks and keep students on campus. Spartan's SAS Program is molded from our collective military training and will act as a Quick Reaction Force (QRF) that is 'mission-ready' and awaiting the 'call to action' for when COVID-19 surges do occur."

The COVID-19 Surge Augmentation Support (SAS) Program provides pop-up testing, licensed medical staff, contact tracers, and technology to link Antigen Rapid with confirmatory PCR test results to the same individual, while seamlessly integrating daily reporting to local and state health departments. Moreover, there is no cost to the school to have Spartan Medical contracted and standing by in the event of unforeseen challenges or a campus outbreak.

Eric Jania, Director of COVID-19 Testing Solutions explained, "Spartan has done everything in its control to stay ahead of the constant changing of the 'field goal posts' when it comes to this virus…our SAS Program can be a deployable proven supplement to any campus across the country. As the pandemic evolves, so do we, and we will coordinate those best practices across the United States with every organization we have the privilege of serving."

Spartan Medical's single-source, turnkey COVID-19 testing solution has been validated by an independent third party and has produced proven, evidence-based outcomes.

"Through open communication with Colorado State University (CSU) Pueblo's leadership team to constantly adapt to the school's changing needs, and with the assistance of our technology partner NTT DATA, to capture 15-minute Antigen Rapid test results and quickly share with school administrators, our testing program was able to help reduce CSU Pueblo's on-campus positivity rate from 20% to less than 1% in 6 weeks," said Mr. Proffitt (NTT Data Case Study).

CSU Pueblo received an Excellence and Innovation "Campus Pandemic Response" award from the American Association of State Colleges and Universities for its outstanding results and potential to influence and serve as a model for other institutions.

Now that the Delta variant is over 93% of all new COVID cases in the U.S., spreads as easily as chickenpox, and has a 1,000 times more viral load than the original SARS-CoV-2; routine testing will play a significant role in controlling outbreaks on college campuses.

For more information, please visit www.spartancovidtesting.com or call Eric Jania, Director of COVID-19 Testing Solutions for Spartan Medical, at 1-888-240-8091.

About Spartan Medical:

Spartan Medical Inc. was founded in 2008 by a former Air Force Intelligence Officer to provide an extensive portfolio of advanced medical devices and technologies from premier partners, focused on the needs of the VA and DoD surgeon. Spartan Medical is considered a top priority vendor in the VA as a CVE certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), and has been awarded 600+ Federal Government contracts including multi-year Blanket Purchase Agreements at over 30 major military treatment facilities with 13+ years of flawless performance. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Spartan Medical has assembled a Comprehensive COVID-19 Testing Solution providing best-in-class products and services for K-12 schools, universities, and local/state/federal government entities.

