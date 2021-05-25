Spartan Medical's Proven Back-To-School Testing Solution Update

To assist colleges and universities, Spartan Medical has incorporated many of the "lessons learned" and "best practices" about COVID-19 testing strategies on campus with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other well-recognized authorities (like The Rockefeller Foundation); and developed an easy-to-follow "check list" for school administrators to use when evaluating testing options for the upcoming Fall semester . This week, Spartan Medical is launching its college and university Toolbox as part of a comprehensive, turn-key testing solution for Colleges and Universities . Schools can utilize some of these tools a la carte or as a full-service offering through Spartan Medical. "Many schools are looking for technology to link point-of-care (POC) antigen rapid testing used for screening with base-line or confirmatory RT-PCR testing to the same individual" states Eric Jania, Director of COVID-19 Testing Solutions. "The ability to quickly sort test results by sports team and residence hall, and report daily results to the state health departments are pain points for schools that we can alleviate using our Dashboard and NTT DATA's Smart-Back-To-School (SB2S) technology platform."

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, our company's goal was to create a turn-key testing solution customizable to any organization, while always keeping in mind the evolution of the virus, and the ever-increasing costs to the healthcare system, the taxpayer, and the customer," said Vince Proffitt, President of Spartan Medical.

Mr. Proffitt continued, "Spartan Medical can be relied upon as your tip of the spear resource and full solution to meet the ever-changing needs this pandemic has created. Much more to follow, as we fine tune a sustainable health assessment package, with result-based recommendations, for our customer's continued safety."

To learn more, visit https://spartanmedspine.com/covid-19-solutions/

