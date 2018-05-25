Spartan Motors and Newmar Corporation Reveal Innovative Technology and Industry-Best Warranty at Annual Dealer Meeting

The alliance between Spartan Motors and Newmar Corporation brings a broad range of new features and chassis improvements to the 2019 model year. The first of many industry-best features from Spartan Motors, new to Newmar in 2019, includes Spartan Connected Coach™, a technology bundle that includes a new digital dash displaying typical automotive gauge functions. Features on the surrounding screen include a tire pressure monitoring system on the King Aire and Essex, fuel and DEF levels, and more. The King Aire features a 15-inch digital dash display, while the Essex, London Aire, Mountain Aire, and Dutch Star all feature a 12.3-inch digital dash display.

Spartan Connected Coach also features Spartan Passive Keyless Start, which provides the convenience of starting the coach with the push of a button. For the first time in the luxury Class A diesel motorhome market, owners now have an all-in-one digital key fob to not only start, but also lock and unlock the coach and all of its accessory compartments.

"At Spartan, we strive to bring continuous innovation to our partners, and Spartan Connected Coach offers Newmar owners a more intuitive driver interface," said Steve Guillaume, President of Spartan Specialty Vehicles. "Additionally, our best-in-class extended warranty proves that Spartan stands behind our chassis, giving owners the confidence that their coach will be on the road for a long time."

Spartan's extended five-year, 75,000-mile, bumper-to-bumper warranty was also introduced for 2019. This warranty is the industry's only five-year transferable chassis warranty, providing full coverage to owners for two years more than the competition. In addition to the two-year extension, a three-year complementary roadside assistance plan includes access to over 40,000 service and repair facilities throughout the U.S. and Canada, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Spartan Safe Haul™—the industry's only chassis-integrated air supply for tow vehicle braking systems—is now standard on all 2019 Newmar models equipped with Spartan chassis. On the tow vehicle side, Spartan has aligned with Demco to offer Air Force One tow vehicle kits, made exclusively for Spartan Motors. The kits will be available for purchase through all motorhome dealers selling Newmar products.

"We are very excited to be offering Spartan Safe Haul™ pre-installed on our 2019 models," said John Sammut, Vice President of Sales, Newmar Corporation. "After a quick install of Spartan's exclusive Air Force One kit on the tow vehicles, our owners are equipped with the safest, most tech-savvy towing system on the market."

Finally, beginning with the 2019 model year, the Newmar Ventana 40- and 43-foot tag axle models are available built on Spartan's all-new K2 400 chassis. The K2 400 features a Cummins® L9 400 horsepower diesel engine and an Allison 3000MH Transmission. Spartan Passive Keyless Start and Spartan Safe Haul are standard on both Ventana tag axle models built on the K2 400, bringing the latest technology to a new platform in 2019.

