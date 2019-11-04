Spartan Motors Announces Semi-Annual Dividend

CHARLOTTE, Mich., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) ("Spartan" or the "Company"), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service, and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock.

The Michigan-based manufacturer reported that its semi-annual dividend will be payable on or before December 16, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2019.

"On behalf of Spartan Motors' Board of Directors, I am pleased to announce the declaration of this semi-annual dividend – a practice we have been proud to continue since 1993," said Daryl Adams, Chief Executive Officer of Spartan Motors. "This commitment to returning cash to our shareholders reflects the Board's confidence in Spartan's long-term strategic objectives which will continue to enhance shareholder value."

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last mile delivery, specialty service, and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into three core business segments: Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, Spartan Emergency Response and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also include Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, Strobes-R-Us, Smeal, Ladder Tower, and UST. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,500 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

