Spartan Motors Announces The Appointment Of Andrew Anderson, Chief Information Officer

For more than 20 years, Anderson has led diverse teams within complex and changing business environments to accelerate annual revenue and mitigate risk using technology. Anderson brings a diverse background, having led several global automotive companies' technology organizations through acquisitions, rapid organic expansions, and restructures.

Anderson joins Spartan from Stant Corporation, where, as CIO, he was charged with stabilizing business systems, implementing business-critical cloud-based technology stacks to enable engineering, sales, finance, and manufacturing efficiencies while leading a systems consolidation effort that allowed the company to invest in new solutions. Prior to Stant, Anderson served in multiple global technology senior leadership positions at Visteon, where he led the development and launch of a broad portfolio of strategic applications, oversaw acquisitions and divestitures and streamlined the organization's application portfolio leading to significant cost savings and efficiency gains. Prior to Visteon, Anderson worked in multiple business roles including program management, purchasing and supply chain at Ford Motor Company.

"All areas of mobility, including specialty vehicle manufacturing, are undergoing rapid technology change and Andy's deep experience and leadership in managing IT business processes across various sectors will be a key advantage for Spartan," said Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We welcome Andy and look forward to his contributions across our campuses and the entire organization as we face an important period of potential expedited growth."

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into three core business segments: Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, Spartan Emergency Response and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also include Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, Strobes-R-Us, Smeal, Ladder Tower and UST. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,500 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

