Spartan Motors Conference Call and Webcast of First Quarter 2018 Results Scheduled for May 3

CHARLOTTE, Mich., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) will announce its first quarter 2018 results prior to the market opening on Thursday, May 3, 2018. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 10 a.m. EDT to discuss its financial results with analysts and institutional investors.

The conference call and webcast will be available via: