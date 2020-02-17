Spartan Motors Conference Call and Webcast of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Scheduled for March 10

CHARLOTTE, Mich., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) (the "Company"), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last mile delivery, specialty service and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the recreational vehicle markets, will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results prior to the market opening on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 10 a.m. EST to discuss its financial results with analysts and institutional investors.

The conference call and webcast will be available via:

Webcast: www.spartanmotors.com/investor-relations/webcasts

Or click on "Investors" then "Webcasts & Transcripts"



Conference Call: 1-866-652-5200 (domestic) or 412-317-6060 (international); passcode: 10139520

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.spartanmotors.com/investor-relations/webcasts (Click on "Investors" then "Webcasts & Transcripts").

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into two core business segments: Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also include Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan Chassis, Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Authorized Service Centers, and Spartan Factory Service Centers. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,500 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

SOURCE Spartan Motors, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.spartanmotors.com

